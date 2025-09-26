With over US$300 million in available cash post repayment, FIVE gains the freedom to invest in growth, act swiftly on opportunities, and reinforce its position as a leading force in experiential hospitality.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FIVE Holdings has secured a US$460 million revolving credit facility (RCF) with leading financial institutions Commercial Bank of Dubai, AAIB, and Santander.

The agreement allows FIVE to repay its US$350 million bond early, significantly lowering its cost of borrowing.

With over US$300 million in available cash post repayment, FIVE gains the freedom to invest in growth, act swiftly on opportunities, and reinforce its position as a leading force in experiential hospitality.

The Group is committed to strengthening its presence in Ibiza while expanding across the United States, Asia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Over the past two years, revenue has grown from US$ 462 million in FY 2023 to US$ 589 million (+28%) in FY 2024, while EBITDA advanced from US$ 178 million to US$ 208 million (+17%).

This milestone comes on the back of FIVE's consistent financial performance. The first half of 2025 saw revenues rise 21% to US$ 298 million, while EBITDA climbed 24% to US$ 105 million.

Dubai hotels delivered US$177 million in revenue (+24% YoY) and US$73 million in EBITDA (+25% YoY) in H1 2025, while Pacha Group generated €43.2 million in revenue (+14% YoY) and €13.1 million in EBITDA (+26% YoY).

Equally transformative has been the integration of the iconic Pacha Group, acquired in 2023 for €302.5 million. For H1 2025, revenue reached €43.2 million versus €37.8 million in 2024, while EBITDA increased 26% to €13.1 million.

Operational highlights in Ibiza include Pacha Nightclub hosting 64 events in Q2 with 222,018 guests (+25% YoY), driving an increase in revenue per event, Destino Five Ibiza achieving an ADR of €533 with 84% occupancy, and Pacha Hotel delivering 87% occupancy and a RevPAR of €223, up 76% YoY.

This integrated model is perfectly aligned with global travel trends. Travelers are no longer seeking just rooms; they want immersive, high-energy experiences that blend hospitality, gastronomy, and entertainment. While many are only beginning to recognize this trend, FIVE was ahead of the curve, creating the 'VIBLE' for the signature 'Vibe at FIVE' as early as 2018. By building a unique ecosystem that seamlessly integrates dining, nightlife, and live events, FIVE consistently outperforms competitors and sets new benchmarks in experiential tourism.

Kabir Mulchandani, Chairman and CEO of FIVE Holdings, commented, "The support of leading global banks for this facility unwaveringly affirms their trust in FIVE Holdings' vision and financial resilience. Our banking partners, who aligned with our vision as early adopters, have been instrumental in powering FIVE's growth. At FIVE, we identified early on the transformative power of experiential hospitality — where live gastronomy and high-energy entertainment driven by electronic music converge. This isn't just a trend; it's the future of global tourism. Our positioning today is no accident — it is the result of a bold, forward-thinking strategy, conceptualised and executed since 2018."

From Dubai to Ibiza, and soon across Spain, Asia, the United States, and the UAE, FIVE Holdings is not just expanding its footprint — it is shaping the future of global experiential entertainment, redefining how the world lives, dines, and celebrates.

