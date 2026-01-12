Why Alluca Group's Alex Chiniborch believes the future of financial security looks a lot like the past.

By the time conversations about wealth reach cryptocurrencies, AI-driven trading, and real-time markets, gold is often framed as a relic—stable, yes, but slow, conservative, and uninspiring. Alex Chiniborch sees it very differently. To him, gold is not an investment product competing for returns, but the structural foundation upon which all serious wealth should be built.

Chiniborch is the founder of Alluca Group, a firm he deliberately avoids describing as a traditional gold business. Instead, Alluca positions itself as a "reserve-building institution", a phrase that reflects both its philosophy and its method. The firm does not sell gold as a speculative asset. It uses gold—and increasingly silver—as financial bedrock, designed to protect individuals, families, and businesses against systemic risk.

"There's nothing simple about financial engineering," Chiniborch says candidly. "But the principle is straightforward: understand where you are exposed, and then design protection around that exposure."

Building a personal central bank

Alluca's process begins not with commodities, but with people. Every engagement starts with an assessment of an individual's financial life; assets, liabilities, market exposure, age, and long-term needs. Only then does gold enter the picture, calibrated not for upside but for durability over decades.

The concept mirrors how institutions operate. Central banks, Chiniborch notes, do not hold gold because it generates yield. They hold it because it anchors trust, underpins leverage, and stabilizes balance sheets during periods of uncertainty.

"What people can learn from central banks is to do what banks do," he explains. "Create your own personal bank."

That mindset challenges how many investors, particularly in high-growth regions like the Middle East, think about wealth creation. Real estate, equities, and now digital assets dominate conversation. Yet Chiniborch argues that these assets are often misunderstood; not least because their true cost is rarely calculated.

Rethinking the real estate narrative

Property ownership is frequently framed as the safest long-term strategy. Chiniborch disagrees; not philosophically, but mathematically. Over a 25-year period, a home may appreciate severalfold, but mortgage interest, maintenance, taxes, and operating costs quietly erode headline returns.

"If you actually break down every expense, most people are shocked," he says. "They've confused ownership with saving."

In contrast, gold's appeal lies in what it does not require. There is no maintenance, no depreciation, no structural risk. It can be stored, ignored, and retrieved decades later in precisely the same state.

"You could bury it in the ground, come back 25 years later, and it's exactly the same," Chiniborch says. "That's not an investment. That's insurance."

Thinking in ounces, not currencies

Perhaps the most radical shift Chiniborch advocates is psychological. He encourages clients to stop thinking in dollars, dirhams, or euros altogether; and start thinking in ounces.

"Money, as people understand it, is fictitious," he argues. "It's numbers on a screen. It exists because we all agree it does."

Gold, by contrast, is tangible, universally recognized, and permanently in demand-not just for jewellery, but for electronics, energy systems, and emerging technologies. Its value is not derived from policy decisions or monetary expansion, but from physical scarcity and industrial necessity.

This distinction, Chiniborch believes, has profound implications for personal freedom. Digital money can be controlled, restricted, or devalued. Physical assets exist outside that system.

"Freedom comes from having something that's outside the system," he says. "And something everybody wants, all the time."

Where crypto fits—and where it doesn't

Despite his strong views on precious metals, Chiniborch is not dismissive of digital assets. Instead, he frames portfolio construction as a three-phase model.

The first phase is hedging-building a base using physical gold and silver. The second is growth, where moderate risk assets can be introduced. Only in the third phase does speculative capital enter the picture, typically limited to 10–15 percent of a portfolio.

"If you're standing on solid ground, you can afford to take shots," he says. "If you're not, you're gambling."

This distinction is especially relevant for younger investors navigating inflation, market volatility, and economic uncertainty. For them, Chiniborch sees silver - not gold - as the more accessible entry point.

Why silver may be the opportunity of a generation

Silver's affordability, liquidity, and industrial demand make it uniquely positioned, particularly for first-time investors. Chiniborch points to its sharp price movements and the historical gold-to-silver ratio as indicators of long-term potential.

"Silver is cheap, easy to liquidate, and in massive demand," he explains. "For young people, it's the smartest place to start."

He goes further, offering a comparison that may raise eyebrows but reflects his conviction: silver, he says, is the Bitcoin of the future—not because it is digital or speculative, but because it represents asymmetric opportunity grounded in real-world utility.

Wealth as resilience, not returns

Ultimately, Chiniborch's philosophy challenges the modern obsession with performance. In a world of dashboards, charts, and constant market noise, Alluca's approach is deliberately slower—and more structural.

Gold and silver, he insists, are not about winning. They are about not losing.

"They never lose value because they are value," he says. "Everything else is built on top."

For a region like the Middle East—home to family offices, multi-generational wealth, and a deep appreciation for tangible assets—that message resonates. As markets evolve and technologies accelerate, Chiniborch believes the most forward-thinking investors may be those willing to anchor themselves in something timeless.