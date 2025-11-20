You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Impact Investing, Sustainability and Philanthropy Majlis, hosted by Amaly Legacy, concluded its three-day summit on October 19, 2025, bringing together 90 global leaders representing more than US$1 trillion in assets from over 25 countries.

The invitation-only gathering focused on advancing values-driven capital deployment.

The event was organized with the support of Annex Investments as Family Office Host, in5 Dubai, IRENA, and the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, with additional partners including ORF, Boston Consulting Group, Pearl Initiative, and the Emirates Angels Investors Association.

Over the program, participants from sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, philanthropic foundations, family offices, venture funds, and corporates took part in panels, workshops and roundtables examining trends shaping the future of impact capital. Sessions addressed topics such as blended finance, circular value chains, climate adaptation, carbon markets, nature-based solutions, renewable energy investment, and the role of storytelling and digital engagement in mobilising support for impact ventures.

The summit also featured an innovation showcase, where social and climate-focused startups presented to judges from in5 Dubai, IRENA, Shell Foundation, BCG, and Annex Investments, with evaluation centred on impact outcomes rather than commercial metrics.

Key themes highlighted during the Majlis included the need for more catalytic capital, the shift of foundations toward venture philanthropy, a growing preference among family offices for active co-investment models, and the emergence of carbon credits as a recurring source of funding for community-led climate projects.

Organisers said the discussions and partnerships formed at the Majlis are expected to support new capital deployment and strengthen impact-driven initiatives across climate and social development sectors globally.