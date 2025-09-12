You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

21Doctors, a healthtech startup founded in Jordan and now headquartered in Saudi Arabia, has raised an undisclosed pre-seed round from a group of regional angel investors to accelerate its vision of transforming Arabic-language medical infrastructure.

Established in 2022 by entrepreneurs Osama Almabroum and Rania Abu Taleb, the company has quickly positioned itself as a pioneer in Arabic-focused health technology. Its core mission is to bridge the gap between global advances in AI and the practical needs of Arabic-speaking patients, doctors, and institutions across the Middle East.

The fresh funding will be channelled into expanding the startup's AI-driven platforms that provide data-driven tools for clinicians, hospitals, and insurance networks. Early pilot projects include AI-assisted diagnostic support in Arabic and secure platforms for electronic medical records optimized for regional regulations.

"This investment is a validation of the urgent need for medical solutions that reflect our language, culture, and systems," said co-founder Almabroum. "We believe Arabic healthtech is at the cusp of a major transformation, and 21Doctors intends to lead that charge."

Co-founder Abu Taleb emphasized the cross-border opportunities: "Being based in Saudi Arabia allows us to scale rapidly in the Kingdom, while our Jordanian roots give us strong talent access. It's a combination we see as uniquely powerful."

Healthtech is one of the fastest-growing startup sectors in the region, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE heavily investing in AI-driven healthcare systems. For 21Doctors, the timing appears ideal as the market shifts toward digital solutions that improve efficiency and access.

The company aims to onboard regional partners in the coming year and expand its services across the GCC and North Africa, setting a bold precedent for Arabic-first medical innovation.