MENA Analytics has already gained strong traction in Palestine and is now set to expand into Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Palestine's only venture capital fund Ibtikar Fund has invested in MENA Analytics, a market research and data company planning to expand across the MENA region.

"Our mission is to democratize access to high-quality data in the MENA region, enabling businesses to make smarter, evidence-based decisions," said Yousef Srouji, co-founder and CEO of MENA Analytics. "With Ibtikar Fund's backing, we are well-positioned to expand our regional footprint and bring cutting-edge data solutions to more businesses."

MENA Analytics is leveraging AI and advanced analytics to provide SMEs with cost-effective, data-driven insights.

"MENA Analytics is addressing a critical gap in the MENA market by making high-quality data collection and analysis accessible to businesses that have traditionally been underserved," said Ambar Amleh, Managing Partner at Ibtikar Fund. "We are excited to support their expansion and technological advancements as they empower companies with actionable intelligence."