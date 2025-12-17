Mubadala, Bain Capital Complete Service Logic Acquisition The transaction brings Service Logic, a North America–based provider of commercial HVAC and building automation services, under joint ownership, with Mubadala and Bain Capital set to support the company's next phase of growth.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mubadala Partners

Mubadala Investment Company, in partnership with Bain Capital, has completed the acquisition of Service Logic, LLC, a provider of commercial HVAC and building automation services, from Leonard Green & Partners.

Following the transaction, Mubadala and Bain Capital will support the company's next phase of growth.

"Mubadala is pleased to partner with Bain Capital and the team at Service Logic at this exciting juncture for the company," said Zouhir Regragui, Head of Industrials and Business Services at Mubadala. "Service Logic has built a leading national platform underpinned by strong local execution, market-leading technical expertise and customer retention. This investment reflects our conviction in Service Logic's continued growth potential and our strategy of backing resilient, essential services businesses with clear avenues for value creation. We look forward to working closely with Bain Capital and the management team to support continued scale, deepen market presence and to unlock the full potential of the platform."

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Service Logic operates from more than 140 locations across North America and delivers commercial HVAC services including preventative maintenance, emergency repair, equipment replacement, and retrofit projects. The company employs more than 5,000 technicians and operates a local service model supported by a national platform, serving customers across multiple industries and regions. Service Logic has expanded through strategic acquisitions and ongoing collaboration with local owner-operators.

The investment was led by Bain Capital's North America Private Equity team. Service Logic joins Bain Capital's portfolio of services businesses, which includes Imperial Dade, US LBM, Frontline Road Safety, Dealer Tire, Guidehouse, and Harrington Process Solutions.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff