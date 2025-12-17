The transaction brings Service Logic, a North America–based provider of commercial HVAC and building automation services, under joint ownership, with Mubadala and Bain Capital set to support the company's next phase of growth.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mubadala Investment Company, in partnership with Bain Capital, has completed the acquisition of Service Logic, LLC, a provider of commercial HVAC and building automation services, from Leonard Green & Partners.

Following the transaction, Mubadala and Bain Capital will support the company's next phase of growth.

"Mubadala is pleased to partner with Bain Capital and the team at Service Logic at this exciting juncture for the company," said Zouhir Regragui, Head of Industrials and Business Services at Mubadala. "Service Logic has built a leading national platform underpinned by strong local execution, market-leading technical expertise and customer retention. This investment reflects our conviction in Service Logic's continued growth potential and our strategy of backing resilient, essential services businesses with clear avenues for value creation. We look forward to working closely with Bain Capital and the management team to support continued scale, deepen market presence and to unlock the full potential of the platform."

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Service Logic operates from more than 140 locations across North America and delivers commercial HVAC services including preventative maintenance, emergency repair, equipment replacement, and retrofit projects. The company employs more than 5,000 technicians and operates a local service model supported by a national platform, serving customers across multiple industries and regions. Service Logic has expanded through strategic acquisitions and ongoing collaboration with local owner-operators.

The investment was led by Bain Capital's North America Private Equity team. Service Logic joins Bain Capital's portfolio of services businesses, which includes Imperial Dade, US LBM, Frontline Road Safety, Dealer Tire, Guidehouse, and Harrington Process Solutions.