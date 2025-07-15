Through this collaboration, MyMonty will scale its digital payment solutions, providing individuals and businesses with the necessary payment solutions, improving transaction efficiency and security.

MyMonty, a fintech company driving payment innovation in Lebanon, has announced a collaboration with Mastercard to boost the adoption of digital payment and support the country's transition towards a digital economy.

Through this collaboration, MyMonty will scale its digital payment solutions, providing individuals and businesses with the necessary payment solutions, improving transaction efficiency and security.



"Lebanon is at a pivotal moment in its financial transformation. By joining forces with Mastercard, we are accelerating the adoption of digital payments, providing more secure, more convenient and more accessible financial transactions for everyone," said Antoni Lorfing, CEO, Monty Finance. "This collaboration brings us one step closer to a truly cashless economy."



On his part, Adam Jones, EVP and Division President, West Arabia, Mastercard, added: "At Mastercard, we are committed to driving payment innovation and leveraging our advanced technology, making digital payments more accessible and convenient. we are thrilled to join forces with MyMonty to unlock new opportunities for consumers to access digital payments solutions and fuelling the growth of the country's digital economy."

By leveraging Mastercard's extensive network and innovative payment technology, MyMonty is poised to empower its users with advanced security features. Individuals will be able to enjoy a more convenient way to manage their money and spend with confidence at home and abroad.

