Entrepreneur Middle East will host the fifth edition of the Leaders in Fintech Awards on June 23, 2025, at the prestigious Habtoor Palace Dubai.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a celebration of the MENA region's vibrant fintech ecosystem, Entrepreneur Middle East will host the fifth edition of the Leaders in Fintech Awards on June 23, 2025, at the prestigious Habtoor Palace Dubai.

This exclusive, invitation-only gala will gather the most influential figures in the industry to spotlight the individuals and organizations driving innovation and shaping the future of financial technology across the region.

Staged under the banner of Entrepreneur Middle East—the definitive voice of the region's startup and innovation landscape—the event promises an evening of recognition, networking, and celebration.

Nominations for each of the Leaders in Fintech Awards can be submitted through the official website linked here, which also lists all of the necessary guidelines for the process.

Don't miss your chance to shine—submit your nomination today and be recognized among the region's fintech elite.