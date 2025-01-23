Oraseya Capital Tops the List of Most Active UAE-Based Investors in 2024

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Oraseya Capital, the investment arm of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has been recognized as the most active investor by number of deals in the UAE for 2024, according to the UAE Venture Investment Report from the venture capital data platform MAGNiTT.



Oraseya Capital, which invests in pre-seed stage to Series B investment-ready startups in high-potential sectors such as AI, proptech, fintech, and cleantech, was also ranked as the second most active investor by Series-A deals across the MENA region.

In 2024, Oraseya Capital completed 24 investments in total, of which 16 were made through its Sandbox program and 8 were direct investments in high-potential companies.

Oraseya Capital achieved two successful exits in 2024 from its legacy portfolio, generating strong returns for its stakeholders. Its Sandbox program also proved highly effective, supporting 16 startups, including Lisan.ai and HeroGo. Other key investments include Connect Earth, Circa Biotech, Opteam, RetailHub, Sthrive, Jobescape, Tmam, Zoya, Qureos, Valeo Health, Prop-ai, Camb.ai, and Teammates.ai.



Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said, "We are pleased to see Oraseya Capital recognized as the most active investor in the UAE and second most active Series A investor in the MENA region. This acknowledgement underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and startups that are shaping the future of the digital economy and driving innovation in Dubai and the UAE."



Al Zarooni added, "This recognition not only emphasises Dubai's position as a global investment hub but also strengthens DIEZ's role in advancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in line with Dubai's D33 Economic Agenda. Oraseya Capital's investments in key sectors reflect our strategy to foster startups that provide innovative solutions and contribute to sustainable development and digital transformation."

The report further states that small ticket deals dominated the UAE's venture capital activity in 2024, with USD$1 million to $5 million early stage investments capturing 50% of total deals. The UAE continued its regional dominance in 2024, accounting for 33% of MENA's funding in 2024. In terms of sector, fintech remained the most backed industry in the region with $179 million in funding in 2024.

