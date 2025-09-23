You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Presight, a global AI and big data analytics company, and Shorooq, an Abu Dhabi-based FSRA-regulated investment firm, have launched a global AI innovation fund (Presight–Shorooq Fund I) that aims to invest US$100 million in the next generation of AI breakthroughs.

His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Vice Chairman of Presight, said, "Abu Dhabi stands at the forefront of global AI innovation, and the world increasingly looks to the UAE as a trusted leader in AI development and deployment. The Presight–Shorooq Fund is a strategic extension of this vision. With it, we are ushering in a new era where the most promising AI startups from around the world will not only seek capital from Abu Dhabi but also tap into the UAE's unmatched ability to rapidly implement transformative AI solutions for the benefit of our communities."

The fund intends to back companies at various stages that are developing cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and analytics solutions.

Key areas of interest include (but are not limited to) smart cities, energy, fintech, AI/ML, AR/VR, GameDev, Industry 4.0, and deep tech.

An important differentiator will be access to a channel distribution network across the ecosystem of the UAE, G42 and Presight's international customer network.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said, "We're combining Presight's AI leadership with Shorooq's investment acumen to fuel the next wave of AI innovation. The fund will enable us to identify and support bold entrepreneurs – from Silicon Valley to Southeast Asia – who are building AI solutions that can transform businesses and societies. Importantly, this is more than just a fund; what differentiates the fund from others is that beyond just the capital, the Portfolio companies can benefit from having access to our infrastructure resources, and most importantly our international markets and customers. This combination of funding, infrastructure, and distribution channels is designed to give AI companies the edge they need to scale quickly and responsibly, and that is the unique value proposition."

Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner of Shorooq, said, "This partnership is a defining moment for AI investment — uniting capital and expertise from the Middle East with world-class innovators globally. We are not just launching a fund, we are reinforcing to the world that the Middle East is a driving force in the AI revolution. We have the vision and capital, and through this fund we have a platform to empower entrepreneurs globally. It's about bridging East and West and showcasing the tremendous potential that arises when our region's resources meet the world's best ideas. No matter where you are building your company, if you are solving a problem with AI in a way that can scale and make a difference, we want to hear from you. Our message is that we're bringing not only capital but also commitment, strategic guidance, and a long-term partnership mentality."