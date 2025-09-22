Henri Arslanian reflects on how digital assets are reshaping global markets, why education and clear communication are crucial to mainstream adoption, and what entrepreneurs and investors should be watching as the sector evolves.

Episode 3 of SandDunes by Entrepreneur Middle East features Henri Arslanian — entrepreneur, investor, educator, author, and the host of the acclaimed podcast The Future of Money and TV show Crypto Capsule.

With a unique vantage point at the intersection of education, entrepreneurship, and thought leadership, Arslanian has become one of the most influential voices in global digital finance.

In this episode, hosted by Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor Tamara Pupic, Arslanian reflects on how digital assets are reshaping global markets, why education and clear communication are crucial to mainstream adoption, and what entrepreneurs and investors should be watching as the sector evolves. His insights draw from years of advising institutions, building ventures, and engaging audiences worldwide.

