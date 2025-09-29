Known for backing some of the most ambitious digital assets projects, Vineet Budki pulls back the curtain on what really drives investment decisions—and what digital assets founders rarely hear from VCs.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Episode 4 of SandDunes by Entrepreneur Middle East takes a candid look inside the world of venture capital in the digital assets space with Vineet Budki, CEO and Managing Partner of Sigma Capital.

Known for backing some of the most ambitious digital assets projects, Budki pulls back the curtain on what really drives investment decisions—and what founders rarely hear from VCs.

In conversation with Entrepreneur Middle East's Managing Editor Tamara Pupic, Budki unpacks the myths, realities, and unspoken rules of venture capital investors in the digital assets sector.



Part of the SandDunes by Entrepreneur Middle East mission to deliver rare access and unfiltered insights, this episode gives entrepreneurs and investors alike a seat at the table where deals are shaped.

Related: SandDunes Episode 3: Henri Arslanian on Shaping the World's Understanding of Digital Finance