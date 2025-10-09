Saudi Healthtech Startup Nuxera AI Raises US$2.5 Million in Pre-Seed Round Deal is step towards AI in healthcare.

Saudi healthtech startup Nuxera AI has raised US$2.5 million in a pre-seed funding round, marking a major step forward for Arabic-language artificial intelligence in healthcare. The round was led by Sanabil Venture Studio, in partnership with Redesign Health, underscoring growing investor confidence in the Kingdom's rapidly evolving healthtech sector.

Founded in 2024 by Amin El Hemaily, Asad Khan, and Nada Hassan, Nuxera AI aims to streamline hospital workflows through advanced AI systems designed specifically for Arabic-speaking medical environments. Its flagship product, SERA, transcribes and structures physician-patient conversations in real time across 28 Arabic dialects. The tool automatically formats notes into standardized medical codes such as SNOMED and ICD-10, reducing doctors' documentation time by more than 70 percent.

The company has also developed a "Talk to Your Data" engine that enables healthcare administrators and clinicians to query operational or clinical data using natural Arabic speech, delivering instant insights. This innovation seeks to make healthcare data more accessible and actionable without the need for technical expertise.

The new capital will be used to expand Nuxera's engineering and commercial teams, accelerate deployment across Saudi hospitals, and further develop its AI models in collaboration with local healthcare providers. As the first company launched under Sanabil Venture Studio in partnership with Redesign Health, Nuxera will benefit from hands-on support in scaling operations and refining its go-to-market strategy.

Co-founder and CEO Amin El Hemaily described the funding as validation of the company's mission to build AI that integrates seamlessly into healthcare practices. He said the goal is to deliver technology that "speaks Arabic natively, understands clinical realities, and delivers meaningful value to doctors and patients alike."

Nuxera's progress highlights Saudi Arabia's growing influence as a regional hub for health innovation and digital transformation.
