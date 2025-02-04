You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Government, represented by Digital Dubai and the Department of Finance, has announced the integration of Tabby into DubaiPay, an application that provides access to more than 250 government and private sector services from over 35 entities. This integration enables round-the-clock deferred payment services, offering citizens, residents, and visitors in the UAE a seamless and secure way to make payments.

With this move, Tabby joins a diverse range of payment methods available on the DubaiPay platform, including credit cards, direct debit cards, smart wallets, online banking services, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. By introducing flexible installment options, the initiative aims to increase customer convenience while also empowering users to manage their financial commitments more effectively.

The installment mechanism works as follows: the customer selects the service they wish to pay for on the service provider's website, and are then redirected to the DubaiPay page, where they can choose from several available payment options, including Tabby. After verifying their identity through a one-time password to access their account data on Tabby, the customer can determine the payment installments. Following that, the customer has the option to pay for their purchases in four monthly installments.

This expansion offers individuals and businesses a wider selection of convenient and secure payment options, reinforcing Digital Dubai's vision to digitize life in the emirate and strengthen the foundations of the digital economy.

Following the announcement, Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of the Government of Dubai's Department of Finance, emphasized the department's pivotal role in advancing Dubai's future strategies, particularly the Dubai Cashless Strategy. He highlighted that this strategy aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, position Dubai as a global hub for the future of business and investment. "The launch of deferred payment services through the DubaiPay platform marks another step toward realizing Dubai's vision of offering innovative solutions that cater to customer needs while supporting the sustainability of public finances," Al Saleh added. "This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing customer convenience, in line with Dubai's goal of becoming one of the world's smartest cities."

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, stated that Tabby's integration into the DubaiPay platform marked "a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. "This step underscores the vital role of public-private partnerships in embedding digital transformation as both a culture and a practice on a broad scale, in line with the leadership's vision to evolve from digital government to a fully integrated digital society," Al Mansoori added. "We welcome Tabby's addition to the Dubai Government's digital payment ecosystem, as it introduces a trusted and flexible payment solution that enhances user convenience. Tabby's success in recent years has positioned it as a prominent and widely recognized name in the digital payments sector in Dubai and the UAE."

Meanwhile, Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive, Digital Dubai Government Establishment, stated, "Digital payments are a cornerstone of Dubai's digital lifestyle and economy. The inclusion of private sector companies in the DubaiPay system, managed by Digital Dubai, is a key step in strengthening customer confidence in digital payments and accelerating the emirate's digital transformation efforts. At Digital Dubai, we are committed to encouraging all digital payment solution providers to join DubaiPay, as part of our mission to realize the vision of our wise leadership and fulfill the objectives of the Digital Dubai Strategy, which aims to digitize all aspects of life in Dubai."

The DubaiPay system serves as the comprehensive platform for various payment methods and is operated and developed by the Dubai Government. It is a unified service for both service providers and government entities, enabling electronic payment transactions across multiple channels, including mobile phones, websites, kiosks, and smart devices.

