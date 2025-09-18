Samih Toukan, Chairman and CEO, Jabbar Internet Group, on how to stand out, secure funding, and scale smart.

This article is part of Startup Funding - Investor Insights Every Entrepreneur Needs by Entrepreneur Middle East, a series where the MENA region's leading venture capitalists share practical advice to help founders navigate the challenges of building and scaling a startup.

Insider tips from Samih Toukan, Chairman and CEO, Jabbar Internet Group.

What are the top three things founders should absolutely do when preparing to raise their first round?

First, get clarity on your story—investors want to know why you and why now. That means a sharp narrative that explains the problem you're solving, your differentiation, and why this is the right moment in the market.

Second, understand your numbers. Too often I see early founders pitch a vision but struggle to explain basic unit economics, market size, or go-to-market strategy. Even at the seed stage, having a realistic view of financials and growth drivers builds credibility.

Third, assemble the right team. Investors back people, and they want to know you're not building this alone. Even at the earliest stage, having a small but capable team, especially a strong cofounder is essential. A good founding team with complementary skills often matters more than the idea itself.

What are you really looking for when evaluating early-stage startups?

At the earliest stage, I invest primarily in people, not spreadsheets. I look for founders with resilience, humility, and the ability to attract talent. Markets and business models shift, but strong founders adapt.

That said, I also look for clarity of focus—too many startups try to do everything. I prefer those who start with a focused simple idea, gain traction, and expand from there.

Finally, I look for authenticity and passion. The best founders don't just spot an opportunity; they live and breathe the problem. That conviction is contagious and gives me confidence they'll persist when challenges come.

Can you share a personal anecdote—either a pitch that truly impressed you, or one that missed the mark and why?

One of the most impressive pitches I saw was for Instashop, which we invested in at the seed stage. It was not a polished presentation—far from it—but the founder had a deep conviction that grocery e-commerce would take off, even when almost nobody believed it. What impressed me was their clarity of vision combined with execution grit. They didn't just dream; they had rolled up their sleeves and already built the basics. That's what convinced me.

On the other hand, I've seen pitches that looked perfect on paper—slick slides, impressive jargon—but the founders were not able to answer simple questions about customers or competition. That disconnect is a red flag: execution matters more than cosmetics.

How should founders approach a "no"? What's the best way to build long-term investor relationships even if they don't get a cheque right away?

A "no" is not the end of the conversation—it's the beginning of a relationship. Smart founders use it as feedback: they ask what's missing and keep investors updated with progress. I've had two cases or more where I initially passed, but months later, after seeing execution and growth, I invested.

The best founders treat investors like long-term partners, not just sources of money. They share updates, celebrate wins, admit challenges, and ask for help. Even if the cheque doesn't come immediately, you've built goodwill that may pay off in future rounds—or in introductions to others.

What startup sector or trend are you most excited about right now—and why?

Everybody is talking about AI. I'm also closely watching AI-driven applications. For me, it's less about building the next foundational model and more about practical AI that transforms industries—whether it's healthcare, education, or commerce.

I'm also excited about fintech and financial inclusion, especially in emerging markets. There's still a massive gap in access to credit, savings, and transparent financial products, and technology is bridging that gap. We have great Fintech companies in our portfolio such as Ziina that is doing just that.

Finally, I'm passionate about social impact ventures. With Tadamon, the non-profit app I co-founded in Jordan, I've seen firsthand how digital platforms can mobilize communities and resources. I believe the next wave of great startups will not just be profitable, but also purposeful.

