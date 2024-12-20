The 100: Samih Toukan, Chairman and CEO, Jabbar Internet Group The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Middle East

BNC Publishing

In 2000, Samih Toukan co-founded and served as CEO of Maktoob.com, the world's first Arabic email platform and the largest online Arab community, boasting over 16 million users. In 2009, Maktoob was acquired by Yahoo! in the region's largest technology acquisition deal at the time.

Following this milestone, Samih became Chairman of Jabbar Internet Group (Jabbar.com), a company that established several leading internet businesses, including Souq.com, the Arab world's largest e-commerce platform. Today, Jabbar is one of the region's leading investors in internet and technology startups.

Samih holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of London and a Master's in Management and International Business from HEC Paris. He began his career with Andersen Consulting, gaining extensive experience in technology consulting, systems development, and internet services. In 1994, he co-founded Business Optimization Consultants, and in 2000, Maktoob.

Between 2003 and 2005, Samih served on the board of the Social Security Investment Fund in Jordan, overseeing a multi-billion-dollar portfolio. Currently, he is an active investor in regional and global startups, mentoring numerous entrepreneurs. He is also a founding investor in Oasis500, Jordan's premier startup incubator.

Samih chairs the board of UnderMyOliveTree, a nonprofit organization supporting education for underprivileged communities. Additionally, he is an investor and board member of the Ruwwad Micro Venture Fund, which provides grants to entrepreneurs in marginalized communities in Jordan.
