"We Got Funded!" Ex-Sequoia-India Investor Raises US$3 Million to Launch a New Arab Beauty Brand AÏZA's formulations are vegan, cruelty-free, alcohol-free, and meet "Clean at Sephora" standards, while championing Arab culture and storytelling for a global audience.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shubham Poddar, founder and CEO of Amaani.

Amaani, a new-age consumer company reimagining beauty and wellness from the Middle East, has raised US$3 million in seed funding for its debut Arab beauty brand AÏZA.

The round was led by Peak XV's Surge (formerly Sequoia Capital India and SEA), marking their first consumer and seed investment in the MENA region.

Founded by Shubham Poddar, a former Sequoia India investor who helped drive its expansion in the Middle East with investments across fintech, foodtech, and proptech, Amaani is built on a bold vision to create global beauty brands from Arabia.

"For decades, the Middle East has fueled the success of global brands. But the world is now looking toward the Middle East – not just for inspiration, but for innovation. Amaani is our way of answering that call," said Shubham Poddar, founder and CEO of Amaani. "Amaani means 'wishes and aspirations' in Arabic, and that's exactly what we're building: brands that capture the spirit of a rising region and speak to the world. With the region boasting among the highest per capita beauty spend globally, growing online penetration, and an increasing demand for local relevance, Amaani is poised to meet a generational shift in how consumers shop and what they seek: brands that reflect their identity, values, and aspirations."

Launched online in May 2025, AÏZA blends Arab heritage with global innovation, using regional ingredients like dates, black seed, and bakhoor, combined with clinical actives, and crafted in leading labs in Korea, Japan, and Italy. Its hero products include Sukkar Rush, a high-shine lip treatment with date and honey; Scent Storm, a bakhoor & rose hair mist inspired by Arab fragrance rituals; and Date Setter, a brow & lash serum with date seed and castor oil. In just three months of marketing launch, AÏZA has surpassed US$2 million in annualized revenue, fueled by strong consumer traction in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

"The GCC beauty and personal care market is already a US$12 billion industry, growing at over 12% annually, with some of the highest per capita spends globally," said GV Ravishankar, Managing Director at Peak XV. "We believe the region is now primed to produce the next wave of culturally resonant, globally admired consumer brands. Amaani is well positioned to lead this movement."

AÏZA's formulations are vegan, cruelty-free, alcohol-free, and meet "Clean at Sephora" standards, while championing Arab culture and storytelling for a global audience.

Amaani plans to scale AÏZA across the region and globally, both online and through retail, while also developing a portfolio of future brands that continue to celebrate and reimagine Modern Arabia for the world.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

