"We Got Funded!" Saudi AI Data Platform Governata Raises US$4 Million in Seed Funding The funding round included participation from Joa Capital, abtal.vc, Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global, Sadu Capital, Plus VC, Hyperscope Ventures, A-Typical Ventures, and Plug and Play.

Governata

Governata, a Saudi Arabia–based enterprise data management and governance platform, has raised US$4 million in seed funding from a group of venture capital firms and angel investors.

The funding round included participation from Joa Capital, abtal.vc, Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global, Sadu Capital, Plus VC, Hyperscope Ventures, A-Typical Ventures, and Plug and Play.

The capital will be used to support the company's expansion across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, and to further develop its AI-driven data management and governance platform for public- and private-sector organizations.

Founded as an Arabic-first enterprise data governance platform, Governata focuses on helping organizations build compliant, AI-ready data foundations aligned with Saudi regulatory frameworks, including the National Data Management Office (NDMO), National Data Index (NDI), and Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL).
