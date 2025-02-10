You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saudi Arabia-based marketplace for construction materials BRKZ has completed its Series A funding at USD$17 million, bringing total funding to USD$22.5 million, to scale its technology platform to transform construction procurement as Saudi Arabia's USD$3 trillion project pipeline accelerates.



The funding includes an USD$8 million Series A2 round closed in January 2025, complemented by USD$1 million in venture debt from Capifly, following the initial USD$8 million Series A1 round from December 2023. All existing investors strongly recommitted, including BECO Capital, Aramco's Waed, 9900 Capital, Better Tomorrow Ventures, RZM Investment, Class 5 Global, MISY Ventures, Knollwood Investment Advisory, and Fluent Ventures.



Founded in 2023 by Ibrahim Manna, serial entrepreneur and former Managing Director at Careem, BRKZ emerged from firsthand experience with construction industry inefficiencies. "Traditional procurement in construction is highly fragmented and manual, often requiring contractors to juggle multiple suppliers, long negotiations, and delayed payments," said Ibrahim Manna, founder and CEO of BRKZ. "This funding will help us double down on tech development, enhance our BNPL offering aligned with construction cash flow cycles, and expand into cross-border trading."



Unlike traditional procurement methods, BRKZ's platform combines a tech-enabled marketplace with embedded financing solutions, transforming how contractors and suppliers interact. Through its digital platform, contractors can access over 7,000 SKUs from more than 1,100 local suppliers, receiving competitive quotes within 20 minutes. The platform's built-in financing options align with construction cash flow cycles, addressing a critical pain point in the industry.



The platform's rapid adoption validates its approach. Since launching its Series A1, BRKZ has grown revenue fourfold during 2024, now serving more than 850 unique contractors and factories across flagship projects like King Salman Park, Neom, and Red Sea. The company has expanded its delivery network to over 40 cities across Saudi Arabia, with offices in three major regions, while processing USD$350 million (SAR 1.3 billion) in RFQs through its platform.