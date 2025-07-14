With US$2 million in seed funding, Yasmina is scaling its team and launching operations beyond Saudi Arabia, beginning with the UAE this year and Egypt in 2026.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yasmina, a Riyadh-based embedded insurance platform, has raised US$2 million in seed funding. Scene Holding led the round, co-led by Access Bridge Ventures, with participation from Arzan VC and early backing from the Sanabil Investment Accelerator by 500 MENA.

Founded in 2023 by Masoud Alhelou and Bashar Abalkhail, Yasmina is transforming how insurance is delivered across digital platforms. By offering seamless API integration that enables digital businesses to provide personalized insurance at checkout in under 48 hours, Yasmina meets customers where they are, with full regulatory approval and a frictionless user experience.

Since its inception, Yasmina has formed strategic partnerships across human resources, auto, travel, point of service, and real estate platforms. These collaborations are expected to bring embedded insurance to over 1.5 million customers, offering a range of products including SME Medical, Motor, Life, and General Insurance.

With US$2 million in seed funding, Yasmina is scaling its team and launching operations beyond Saudi Arabia, beginning with the UAE this year and Egypt in 2026.

Masoud Alhelou, co-founder and CEO, Yasmina, commented, "This round is a strong vote of confidence in our vision to simplify insurance across digital touchpoints. We're proud to be the first embedded insurance platform in Saudi Arabia, and this funding will help us scale faster, serve more partners, and redefine how protection is offered in the region."

Sultan Ghaznawi, Chairman and Managing Director of Scene Holding, said, "At Scene Holding, we back founders who are solving legacy problems with precision and scale. Yasmina's API-first model and regulatory momentum place it at the intersection of Insurtech, fintech and protection, a space we believe will define the next wave of value creation across MENA."

Rakan AlRashed, Partner at Access Bridge Ventures, added, "At Access Bridge Ventures, we're passionate about the untapped potential of Saudi's Insurtech landscape. Yasmina's team has paired deep sector insight with impressive early traction, and they're well-positioned to become the breakout player the market has been waiting for. We're thrilled to support them and are confident that together we can reshape how insurance is delivered across the Kingdom"

Amal Dokhan, Managing Partner at 500 Global, commented, "At 500, we support bold founders aiming to solve meaningful problems, and Yasmina is an example. We believed in their vision early on, and their momentum today shows just how powerfully embedded insurance can be across our region."

Hasan J. Zainal, Arzan VC's Founder & Managing Partner, said, "For years, insurance companies in the region have followed a well-worn path – familiar, but far from transformative. We believe the Yasmina team is uniquely positioned to drive innovation in this sector, thanks to their superior understanding and strategic insight into the regional insurance landscape."