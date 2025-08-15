With this new round of funding, Professional.me will expand its engineering team, strengthen its network of data and research partnerships, and scale platform access to more employers across EMEA and beyond.

Professional.me, an AI-powered platform redefining how companies match and manage talent, has closed a US$3.1 million seed round, led by Raha Beach Ventures, bringing total funding to US$4.6 million.

Professional.me introduces a breakthrough approach: personalized micro-LLMs, custom-trained language models for both employers and professionals. These tailored models deeply understand context and nuance, enabling smarter, faster, and more human hiring decisions.

"We're not digitizing résumés; we're replacing them," said Ryan Adams, CEO of Professional.me. "Each company and each professional gets their own micro-LLM that acts as a context-aware advocate. It surfaces the best-fit matches automatically and meaningfully."

Even advanced AI models like ChatGPT can only perform as well as the data they receive. Relying solely on résumés and job descriptions—often generic, outdated, or incomplete—leads to surface-level matches and missed opportunities. It's the classic case of garbage in, garbage out.

Professional.me addresses this by capturing a far richer, more structured layer of data:



For employers, the platform analyzes organizational structures, current team dynamics, business unit goals, and past hiring outcomes. It builds predictive success profiles grounded in real context rather than generic role descriptions and can benchmark those profiles against industry peers.



For professionals, the platform works directly with individuals to structure both public signals—such as portfolios, published work, thought leadership, project contributions, and peer recognition—and private indicators like ongoing learning, internal impact, mentoring, certifications, and industry engagement. These signals are just the beginning. Each professional's micro-LLM builds on the baseline of a résumé and expands it tenfold, capturing depth, nuance, and potential that traditional documents simply can't express.

Professional.me integrates seamlessly with existing hiring systems and workflows. Instead of replacing an ATS, it plugs into your current stack, enriching the pipeline with AI-driven shortlists, real-time skill inference, and context-aware matching. This allows hiring teams to spend more time on what matters most: authentic interviews and confident decisions.

Since launching in October 2024, Professional.me has created and tailored over 300,000 professional profiles, built a fast-growing user base across Europe, the UK, and MENA, and attracted over 138,000 followers on professional networks

Professional.me's models are trained on hundreds of millions of data points spanning 167 industries and 1.2 million tasks. Its bias-aware recommendations and structured matching processes are designed to elevate human connection, not remove it.

The company's globally distributed team includes talent from 14 nationalities across 3 continents and is proudly majority female, reflecting its commitment to fairness, equity, and inclusive innovation.

"We're solving hiring at its core—not by adding more filters, but by rethinking how information is structured and understood," Adams added. "We believe AI should make hiring more intelligent, more inclusive, and more human."

