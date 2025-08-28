You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The UAE has emerged as one of the world's most AI-ready nations, with 80% of professionals now using artificial intelligence tools regularly in their work. The findings, released by LinkedIn, show a sharp rise from 56% in 2024, placing the country second globally behind India, and ahead of Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Singapore.

The data underscores the UAE's accelerated adoption of digital transformation strategies. Professionals report using AI to streamline tasks, improve productivity, and enhance decision-making. However, the rapid uptake has also placed new demands on the workforce. More than 70% of respondents described learning AI skills as comparable to taking on a second job, with many devoting personal time and resources to keep pace with change.

The survey found that 73% of professionals are turning to free AI tools to build skills, while 68 percent rely on employer-led training programs. Despite these efforts, 61% admitted they have not yet tapped the full potential of AI in their daily work.

At the same time, attitudes toward the technology remain largely positive. Over three-quarters of UAE workers believe AI enhances their roles, while 81% say they enjoy experimenting with the tools. A strong majority—between 82% and 85%—still emphasize the value of trusted human connections for mentorship, insights, and career development.

Experts note that while AI adoption has surged, it has also introduced stress and uncertainty. Nearly half of professionals reported feeling pressure to adapt quickly, underscoring the importance of continuous learning and corporate support.

The findings highlight both the opportunities and challenges of integrating AI into the workplace. With the UAE government prioritizing digital literacy and innovation, analysts say the country is well-positioned to harness AI for long-term growth, provided it balances speed with sustainability in workforce training.