The new initiative aims to strengthen sustainability readiness, competitiveness, and long-term resilience across Abu Dhabi's private sector through a structured, tiered framework.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched its inaugural Sustainability Label Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the emirate designed to support businesses in strengthening sustainability practices and long-term resilience.

The program is aligned with Abu Dhabi's economic priorities and is intended to help companies respond to rising global sustainability expectations.

The Sustainability Label provides businesses of all sizes with structured guidance, advisory support, and formal recognition to support market access, investment readiness, and participation in sustainable finance.

The program introduces a tiered assessment system—Diamond, Gold, Silver, and Bronze—enabling companies to evaluate and progressively develop their sustainability maturity in line with Abu Dhabi's Falcon Economy objectives.

Participating companies will undergo a structured development process that includes a guided assessment workshop, a sustainability maturity scorecard, and a tailored report outlining priority actions.

The program also offers advisory consultations, capability-building sessions, and training on sustainable finance in collaboration with local banking partners. Practical tools, including Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions calculators and sustainability reporting checklists, are also provided.

A selection of companies from the inaugural cohort will be recognized during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Participation in the first cohort is offered at no cost to Chamber members, supporting early adoption of the Sustainability Label framework as part of the Chamber's broader efforts to enhance private sector competitiveness and resilience in Abu Dhabi.