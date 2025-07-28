You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has reported a notable 4.9% year-on-year increase in its membership base, surpassing 158,000 registered companies by the end of the first half of 2025. The growth reflects continued momentum in the emirate's business landscape, driven by both emerging and traditional sectors.

According to the Chamber, membership climbed from 157,207 in September 2024 to over 158,000 by June 2025. The sharpest increases were seen in sectors such as agriculture, which recorded a 21% surge in membership, followed by arts and entertainment at 13%, and information and communication technology (ICT) and technical services at nearly 10%.

Additional strong performers included water and waste management (9%), property and administrative services (8%), education (7%), transport and storage (6%), and mining and quarrying (5%). Meanwhile, more established industries such as construction, manufacturing, and financial services posted steady growth of around 2–3%.

The Chamber attributed the rise in membership to Abu Dhabi's proactive business climate, sectoral diversification, and government initiatives aimed at bolstering private sector participation.

"Surpassing 158,000 member companies underscores the growing confidence in Abu Dhabi as a dynamic business hub," said a spokesperson for the ADCCI. "We remain committed to supporting sustainable growth and facilitating opportunities across all sectors."

The Chamber's expanding membership base signals robust economic resilience and growing investor interest in the UAE capital, aligning with the government's long-term economic vision.