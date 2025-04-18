You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the emirate's primary health sector regulator, have signed a strategic partnership with Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, to attract global venture capital (VC) investment and accelerate the growth of healthtech and life sciences startups.

This end goal is expected to come to fruition through Abu Dhabi's Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster -an integrated platform led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ADIO and DoH for the research, development, manufacturing and commercialisation of cutting-edge biotechnology, the development of new medicines, medtech and digital health solutions- which was launched during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025. The cluster is projected to contribute AED94 billion to Abu Dhabi's GDP and create 30,000 new jobs by 2045.

Under the agreement, which was announced on the sidelines of ADGHW 2025, Hub71 will leverage its extensive VC partner network to showcase investment opportunities within the HELM cluster through targeted roadshows, networking engagements and dedicated promotional initiatives.

ADIO will complement these efforts by providing attractive co-investment opportunities, tailored business support and streamlined business facilitation services to attract international VC firms to establish and expand their operations within the cluster.

Hub71 will also proactively connect high-potential startups entering the HELM cluster with relevant VCs, allowing startups to benefit from targeted market access. DoH will provide compliance support while optimising regulatory pathways to attract and streamline investment processes in the life sciences sector.

All parties will collaborate on policy and infrastructure enhancements, aligning Abu Dhabi's life sciences ecosystem with international best practices. Regular policy reviews will ensure continuous improvement, enhancing the investor experience and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a top destination for life sciences investments.

"For global investors and health innovators, Abu Dhabi offers more than a destination, it offers a launchpad," said Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the DoH. "Through the HELM cluster, we are removing barriers, accelerating access, and providing the regulatory clarity and support that startups and investors need to scale faster and smarter. This partnership ensures that breakthrough reach the patients, markets, and communities that need them most."

On his part, Badr Al Olama, Director-General of ADIO, added, "This collaboration exemplifies Abu Dhabi's ability to accelerate high-growth sectors by creating the right environment for early-stage innovation to thrive. By partnering with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Hub71, we are ensuring that promising ideas are matched with the capital, infrastructure and regulatory clarity they need to scale. This not only reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for life sciences investment, it also supports the HELM cluster's mission to deliver transformative advancements in healthcare and lasting economic impact across the emirate."

#"This partnership is a compelling example of how Abu Dhabi's ecosystem is mobilising to strengthen the HELM cluster," noted Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71. "By connecting ventures with leading capital partners and a vibrant community of innovative startups, we are enabling breakthrough solutions and contributing to the future of global healthcare and life sciences."

As the MENA region's fastest growing startup ecosystem, Abu Dhabi saw US$224 million in early-stage startup funding and over overall US$1 billion in VC funding between July 2021 and December 2023. Since 2021, DoH has supported 80 healthcare startups, accelerating transformative solutions across the healthcare spectrum. These efforts have created 926 specialised jobs, fostering economic growth and strengthening the life sciences sector, which has achieved an impressive annual growth rate of 22%.