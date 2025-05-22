Held under the theme "Advanced Industries. Accelerated", the 2025 edition garnered more than 58,000 visitors in just the first two days of the four-day-long convention.

Held across an expansive 68,000 square meters (sq.m.) wide exhibition space —five times larger than last year's venue— 'Make it in the Emirates 2025' has officially become the forum's largest edition yet. Taking place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from May 19-22, 2025, the event is organized by ADNEC Group and hosted by Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and ADNOC. This year's theme has been titled "Advanced Industries. Accelerated".

While initially predicted to attract more than 30,000 visitors over the four days, Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, shared with Emirates News Agency (WAM) on May 21 that the forum had attracted over 58,000 visitors during its first two days itself.

Image courtesy: Make it in the Emirates/MoIAT

The third day of 'Make it in the Emirates 2025' also saw the attendance H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence. "In the UAE, we are shaping a diversified, innovation-driven economy, led by skilled national talent and powered by cutting-edge global technologies," Sheikh Hamdan shared in a post on social media platform X. "Our message to private sector partners around the world is clear: Invest, innovate and manufacture in the UAE. Dream big, achieve more, and expand globally from the UAE, where the future begins."

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, at 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'. Image courtesy: Dubai Media Office/WAM

Indeed, through convening investors, manufacturers, and innovators the 'Make it in the Emirates' forum aims to celebrate and support the many high-value, growth opportunities in the UAE's industrial landscape. In his opening speech, H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, highlighted the UAE's ambition to lead global industrial transformation. Noting the UAE's many strategic advantages —geographically, as well as in terms of infrastructure, financing and trade policies—H.E. Dr. Al Jaber emphasized the industry's role in enabling resilience, job creation, and supply chain self-sufficiency. He also highlighted how the 27 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) signed by the UAE, provide manufacturers access to more than three billion consumers, further positioning the UAE as a global hub for industrial investment and production.

Building Momentum: AED40+ Billion Financing Solutions for the Industrial Sector

In December 2024, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber had revealed that the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's gross domestic product (GDP) had surged by 57%, exceeding AED210 billion in value. It was later also revealed by the MoIAT that UAE industrial exports had increased by 63% and were anticipated to surpass AED190 billion. These numbers came out just months after the launch of 'Operation 300bn', the UAE's industrial strategy which aims to raise the industrial sector's contribution to the GDP to AED300 billion by 2031.

Aligning with this target, on the second day of the forum, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber oversaw the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the ministry and a number of the UAE's leading national banks, including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and WIO Bank. These financing solutions exceed AED 40 billion, and are aimed at supporting the development and expansion of the UAE's industrial sector. The MoUs are also intended to channel investments towards industry and advanced technology, offer tailored financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and strengthen strategic public-private partnerships.

Image courtesy: Make it in the Emirates/MoIAT

H.E. Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, was present at the signing and noted that these partnerships underscore MoIAT's commitment to enabling financial access and innovation within the industrial sector. "These innovative financing solutions are designed to enable sustainable industrial growth, aligned with the UAE's vision of a diversified, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation," he said. ""We highly value the crucial role of national banks in enhancing the business environment and enabling industry access to flexible, impactful financial solutions. This reflects a robust synergy between the government and the financial sector in advancing the UAE's economic resilience and sustainability."

Diversity in Success: Highlighting the Contributions of Emirati Female Leaders

Elsewhere at the forum, a series of panel discussions and educational sessions brought forward conversations on empowering local talent, advancing industrial skills, and the vital role Emiratis play in shaping the future of the UAE's industrial landscape. A high-level panel discussion titled "Makers, Innovators, and Game Changers: Emirati Women Shaping the Industrial Sector" –hosted by Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), in collaboration with MoIAT– brought together Emirati female leaders from across the industrial ecosystem.

Image courtesy: Make it in the Emirates/MoIAT

The speakers included Dr. Alyazia Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of UAE Industries at Mubadala; Fatima Al Hammadi, Chief Commercial Officer at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group; Eng. Yasmin Al Enazi, Director of the Industry X.0 Centre – Maxbyte Technologies; Mariam Al Jaberi, Head of Production at Strata Manufacturing; and Khuloud Al Nuaimi, Senior Director of Business Excellence at Emirates Food Industries. The discussion shed light on the growing role of Emirati women in driving sustainable development and industrial innovation, and explored ways to enhance their contribution through flexible financing tools and innovative solutions offered by ADEX.

In a separate statement, H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, the Director General of ADFD, noted that consistently empowering Emirati women in the industrial sectors is "both a national responsibility and a strategic priority" in order to achieve sustainable economic growth. "It is fundamental to realising the UAE's long-term industrial vision," H.E. Al Suwaidi added. "The success stories we see today of women leading innovation across manufacturing and technology reflect an ecosystem that recognises their potential and equips them with the tools required to compete and thrive on both local and global stages."

The need to empower the women of the UAE was further brought to the forefront when the UAE Ministry of Culture signed several MoUs at the Handicrafts Exhibition with entities such as the General Women's Union, Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts under the Emirates Red Crescent, the Ghars Centre for Social Empowerment part of the Fujairah Charity Association, and the Department of Antiquities and Museums – Ras Al Khaimah. Organizations like Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts are empowering women with heritage skills and transforming them into sustainable livelihoods.

Creating Synergy: Launch of Multiple Centers Across the Country Catered Towards Local Entrepreneurship, SMEs, and Talent Building

On the sidelines of 'Make it in the Emirates 2025,' MoIAT has signed an agreement with Thara Entrepreneurship Hub powered by Ajman Chamber to establish an Industry 4.0 Enablement Center at Thara's headquarters in Ajman. The new hub is set to serve as a centre dedicated to supporting the adoption of advanced technology and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) solutions. It also aims to enhance innovation and industrial development in the UAE, aligning with its vision of a sustainable, knowledge- and technology–driven economy.

Image courtesy: Make it in the Emirates/MoIAT and Thara

Meanwhile, UAE-based telco giant e& signed a strategic agreement with Aleria, an IHC Group company, to provide artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions tailored for SMEs, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting adoption of next-generation technologies.

On day two of the forum, MoIAT announced the launch of the Startup Global Exchange Program 2025, an initiative connecting UAE-based and international startups with new markets, mentors, incubators, and investors. The first pilot will be launched with Japan —in September 2025 at the Osaka Expo, in partnership with Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)— and will aim to help tech-driven startups expand their global footprint and scale solutions across borders. In October, the UAE will welcome Japanese startups for a reciprocal exchange, delivered in collaboration with national incubators and ecosystem partners. Startups selected for the Startup Global Exchange Program will receive immersive placements in innovation hubs, tailored mentorship, exposure to international customer bases, and connections with global investors and enterprise leaders Between 10 and 12 startups are expected to participate in each cycle.

Image courtesy: Make it in the Emirates/MoIAT

ADIO also launched a set of new talent development programs aimed at accelerating Emirati leadership across high-impact industrial roles. The initiatives align deeply with Abu Dhabi's long-term industrial strategy, and are expected to equip the national workforce with critical capabilities in AI, Industry 4.0 and sustainable manufacturing. To bridge the gap between training and employment, ADIO has also partnered with the MoIAT to host an 'Industrialists Career Fair' during the 'Make it in the Emirates' Forum. With the aim of directly placing over 100 Emiratis into strategic roles within Abu Dhabi's industrial sector, the initiative is part of a broader push to deepen national participation in the emirate's economic transformation.

Image courtesy: Make it in the Emirates/MoIAT

Elsewhere, the MoIAT signed a strategic MoU with Airbus Africa and Middle East to advance the development of a domestic aerospace capability enhancement program. H.E. Al Suwaidi and Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus Africa and the Middle East, signed the agreement which establishes a framework for long-term collaboration to support the UAE's national industrial objectives, including supplier development, skills transfer, and integrating local companies into Airbus's global value chain.

Image courtesy: Make it in the Emirates/MoIAT

In The Spotlight: Local Innovations and Ideas Shine At 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

Featuring more than 700 exhibitors and showcasing over 3,800 locally manufactured products, the forum has proven to be a pivotal launchpad for introducing and showcasing the progress made by UAE-grown industrial businesses.

One such startup has been W.O.N Technologies, an Emirati company specializing in industrial communications networks, computing, and internet of things (IoT) solutions. As a technology provider, W.O.N Technologies aims to unlock new growth and investment opportunities, confident that the event will help accelerate its ambition to lead the MENA region in industrial tech innovation.

Lootah Biofuels, which invests in waste-to-fuel innovation, is another example of homegrown ingenuity. Founded on the belief that waste can become a valuable resource, the startup's first factory was entirely based on German technology, but its latest facility is now 90% locally developed.

Meanwhile, a special highlight of the Sharjah Pavilion at 'Make it in the Emirates 2025' has been the participation of SoiLab – Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park's open innovation lab – which is showcasing its latest capabilities in advanced manufacturing using 3D printing technologies and smart materials. SoiLab is presenting practical solutions to manufacturers and investors to support traditional factories in their journey towards smart industrial transformation.