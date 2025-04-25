Al Khayyat Investments Unveils New State-of-the-Art 'Fulfilment and Innovation Centre' in Dubai Industrial City

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), a UAE-based privately held Emirati holding company, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art "Fulfilment and Innovation Centre" in Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, that is set to serve as a cornerstone for the company's continued regional expansion.

The 1 million sq.ft. wide facility, which is expected to quadruple AKI's fulfilment capacity, has also been built with the aim to raise the benchmark for agile, sustainable supply chain operations in the UAE. AKI already handles over half a million units per day, with the capacity to now scale up to one and a half million units. The site also includes provisions to expand by nearly 200,000 sq.ft. in the near future. The centre will serve more than 30,000 business customers, as well as support home delivery services for consumers across the UAE who enjoy AKI's retail and e-commerce offerings.

The centre builds on the goals set out in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to capitalise on Dubai's strategic location and advanced infrastructure to raise the city's status as a preferred destination for major international companies and investments.

AKI has continuously expanded its supply chain infrastructure over more than four decades. The company's end-to-end, in-house capability enables AKI to meet ever-increasing customer expectations across multiple sectors including pharmaceuticals, medical and laboratory equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, contracting, and more.

"AKI was founded on a spirit of smart agility and entrepreneurial energy," said Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of AKI, during the inauguration. "This new Fulfilment & Innovation Centre carries forward these values as we aspire to seize new opportunities over the coming decades. Yet this facility is not just about enhancing our own operations. It is a strategic investment that creates long-term value for our partners and customers, while contributing to the UAE's future-focused economy. Above all, it represents the power of our people driving our business forward every day."

"Dubai Industrial City is proud to be the home of AKI's new fulfilment centre," said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC. "Our district's proximity to Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, and an Etihad Rail freight terminal enables connectivity for Al Khayyat Investments' new fulfilment centre and sets it up for long-term success. Home to more than 1,100 manufacturing champions and 350 operational factories, Dubai Industrial City is committed to supporting such strategically significant projects, in line with Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'."

On his part, Samer Sabri, Group Chief Supply Chain Officer at AKI, added: "This facility is a testament to the extraordinary teams within AKI who embrace diverse thinking to push boundaries, do more, and set the benchmark in supply chain excellence. The facility will truly redefine AKI's position within the UAE market, ensuring swifter and more efficient distribution capabilities for our growing business ecosystem."

Cutting-edge technologies and smart processes are set to increase AKI's supply chain and fulfilment productivity. With excellent connectivity to major transport and logistics networks, the facility allows for unrestricted movement of cargo to and from all major ports, Etihad Rail cargo terminal, as well as the eagerly anticipated expansions to Maktoum International Airport.