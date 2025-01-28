Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It was an email sent early on July 21, 2020, to thousands of Emaar employees that caught every single one them by surprise. Not even fellow board directors had an inkling of what was coming from the company's founder Mohamed Alabbar.



"When you reach the end of this email, you will notice something different. I have no job title. And from this moment onwards, nor do you," he wrote.

In one single email, and in one full swoop, Alabbar had completely restructured the way Emaar was being run.



His email explained: "The recent pandemic has forced us to pause and reflect on every aspect of our business. The products we produce, the systems we use, the people we employ – and most importantly, the culture we create. The challenges we face now will be greater than ever, which is why I now want us to focus on talent, not titles."



Alabbar said new business cards issued to employees would simply state their name with the department.



"For Emaar to continue to succeed, it is vital that every single one of our employees feels empowered to contribute. I want to ensure that this propulsion to move outside of our comfort zone, is ingrained in our culture. Our values and our DNA reflect our commitment to enrich the lives of people by winning together, by taking bold actions and complete ownership and by displaying speed in execution. Emaar is not a collection of talented individuals, but a team of great pooled talent. Today, I am announcing what is the smallest change that will have the biggest impact for generations to come."



Although Emaar employees were initially stunned by the decision, it was not unique in the corporate world (though had never been done in the Middle East in any multi-billion-dollar operation).

Many companies are now eliminating job titles to create a more flexible, inclusive, and innovative work environment. This bold shift is not just a trend but a reflection of deeper changes in how organizations operate and adapt in a fast-changing world.



Much of Alabbar's thinking is thought to have been inspired by Brian Robertson, who created 'Holacracy' and founded 'HolacracyOne'. This was the first attempt at defining a management system that replaces traditional roles with self-organizing teams.



According to Robertson's book on the subject, "Holacracy distributes authority and decision-making throughout an organization, and defines people not by hierarchy and titles, but by roles. Holacracy creates organizations that are fast, agile, and that succeed by pursuing their purpose, not following a dated and artificial plan."



The very first concept of removing job titles has its roots in the "flat organization" movement of the 1980s. This approach aimed to decentralize decision-making and empower employees at all levels. However, the idea gained significant traction with Frederic Laloux's 2014 book Reinventing Organizations.



Laloux introduced the concept of 'teal organizations', which prioritize self-management, shared leadership, and purpose-driven work. These organizations challenge the traditional hierarchy, advocating for systems that value contributions over status.



One of the bigger pioneers of the concept was Zappos, the online retailer known for its customer service. It made headlines in 2014 when CEO Tony Hsieh implemented the Robertson modules of Holacracy. The aim was to eliminate bureaucracy and empower employees to take ownership of their work. While the move boosted innovation and collaboration, it also faced resistance. Some employees struggled with the lack of clarity in roles, leading to a turnover rate of 18% in the first year of implementation.



Global insurer AXA introduced a "level system" to replace traditional job titles. This approach emphasizes employees' skills and contributions rather than their position in a hierarchy. By focusing on roles and responsibilities, AXA aims to create a more dynamic and adaptable workforce.



In its tech and product departments, Spotify has adopted a semi-title-free system. Teams operate with a high degree of autonomy, focusing on delivering results rather than adhering to rigid role definitions. This approach aligns with the company's emphasis on innovation and creativity, particularly in a competitive industry like music streaming.



This Swiss bank Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank has gone a step further by removing titles altogether. Employees are hired based on their skills and achievements, not the labels attached to their roles. This strategy has enhanced collaboration and minimized internal competition, fostering a more cohesive work environment.



While title-free structures are still relatively uncommon, many organizations are exploring this approach. Startups, known for their agility, often adopt flatter hierarchies to stay competitive. Consulting firms like Deloitte have also begun experimenting with non-traditional structures, reflecting the preferences of a younger workforce that values purpose and flexibility over status.



But does it work financially? Emaar hasn't given any numbers to show the impact of the change more than four years ago. But flattening organizational hierarchies can reduce middle management layers, leading to significant cost savings. These savings can be redirected toward innovation, employee development, or other strategic priorities.



Employees in title-free environments often report higher job satisfaction and engagement. The emphasis on collaboration and collective goals can lead to better teamwork and higher productivity.



Millennials and Gen Z workers are particularly drawn to organizations that prioritize impact over hierarchy. Title-free workplaces often appeal to these demographics, improving talent acquisition and retention.



However, the transition comes with risks. Without clear role definitions, decision-making processes can become ambiguous, and accountability may suffer. Zappos, for instance, faced challenges in balancing autonomy with responsibility, leading to mixed reviews of its Holacracy model.



And then there is the oldest problem of all: the ego. Staff who may have spent years working their way up the corporate ladder can be significantly demotivated if their titles are stripped away, especially at executive levels.



The move toward title-free workplaces reflects broader changes in organizational culture. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote work and flexible hours, challenging traditional notions of hierarchy. As organizations adapt to these changes, many are rethinking how they define roles, measure success, and motivate employees.



Younger generations are driving this shift. Millennials and Gen Z workers often prioritize purpose, autonomy, and collaboration over traditional markers of success like job titles. By removing titles, companies can create environments that align with these values, fostering innovation and adaptability.



While the benefits of title-free workplaces are significant, the transition is not without challenges: Employees may struggle to understand their responsibilities without clear titles, leading to confusion and potential conflicts.



Long-time employees may resist the move, particularly if they perceive titles as a mark of their achievements. And in flatter organizations, consensus-driven processes can slow down decision-making, impacting efficiency.



Emaar's move was certainly bold, and could be repeated at other Alabbar-led companies such as the e-commerce giant Noon. But whether other major organizations will join the trend remains to be seen.