How Some Frequent Flyers are Still Traveling Affordably Matt's Flights helps business owners connect around the world for less.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Travel is a core part of modern business, whether you're visiting new partners across the country or broaching new deals internationally. All that travel can get expensive, but it might be less expensive if you let an expert plan your flights for you.

Matt's Flights is a premium flight finder that scours the web for affordable domestic and international flights, so you don't have to, and it's only $79.99 for life (reg. $1,800).

How Matt's Flights save your travel budget

Matt's Flights takes the work out of finding affordable airfare. That means no more late nights juggling tabs between airline sites, trying to outsmart dynamic pricing algorithms, or guessing the best time to buy. Matt handles all that for you, and when you're running a business, that kind of time-saving is worth its weight in gold. He'll send the best deals directly to your inbox, many of them mistake fares or steep sales you probably wouldn't have caught on your own.

What makes this especially valuable for business owners is the personalized support. If you're trying to coordinate a last-minute flight for a pitch meeting or need to fly out a team member on short notice, you can send Matt a custom request and get help fast.

Premium members get access to 5x more deals than free users, unlimited custom search requests, and full 1-on-1 travel planning via email. Whether you're flying out of a major hub or a smaller regional airport, Matt can find options that work for your schedule and budget.

Why this deal is worth it

Finding affordable airfare is incredibly time-consuming, and good results are never a guarantee. Matt's Flights can save entrepreneurs time and help you find affordable airfare going all over the world. You can ask for custom destinations or just let the deals roll into your inbox.

Use code SAVE10 by April 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a Matt's Flights Premium Lifetime Plan on sale for $79.99.

Matt's Flights Premium Plan (Lifetime Subscription) - Save up to 90% on Domestic & International flights - $79.99

