If you've ever visited Dubai, you're likely to have stayed in, bought, or seen one of Mohamed Alabbar's hospitality, real estate, or entertainment creations. From The Dubai Mall to the Dubai Fountains to the Burj Khalifa and beyond, Mohamed Alabbar has established himself as one of the world's most innovative and impactful businessmen. As the founder and chairman of Emaar Properties, one of the largest real estate development companies in the Middle East, he has played a pivotal role in shaping Dubai's skyline.

Under Alabbar's visionary leadership, Emaar has become a global name in the real estate sector, known for landmark projects such as the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and The Dubai Mall, one of the largest shopping and entertainment destinations in the world.

Born in 1956, Mohamed Alabbar graduated with a degree in Economics from Seattle University in the United States. After completing his studies, he returned to Dubai and began his career in business and investment, eventually founding Emaar Properties in 1997. His ability to execute large-scale, high-impact developments has been a key factor in the company's success.

Under his guidance, Emaar has expanded beyond the UAE, with projects across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and Europe. In addition to his work at Emaar, Alabbar has diversified his business interests. He serves as the chairman of Noon.com, a leading e-commerce platform in the region, which he states is close to becoming the UAE's largest delivery service. He is also involved in ventures across sectors such as hospitality, retail, and finance.

Alabbar is a key figure in the UAE's push for innovation and digital transformation, embracing technologies like artificial intelligence and smart cities in his business initiatives.

He also leads his private property giant, Eagle Hills, and Americana.

Beyond business, Alabbar is an advocate for sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship, with a particular focus on advancing Dubai's vision as a global hub for business and tourism.

His contributions to the UAE's development and economy have cemented his status as a key figure in the country's ongoing transformation.

