Amazon Launches "Amazon Now" in the UAE, Promising Delivery in Minutes

The company is operating micro fulfillment centers across the UAE, to enable faster deliveries of everyday essentials to customers while reducing delivery distances and easing traffic congestion.

Amazon has announced the expansion of its fastest delivery service to date, Amazon Now, delivering everyday essentials to customers in 15 minutes.

The company is operating micro fulfillment centers across the UAE, to enable faster deliveries of everyday essentials to customers - from fresh fruits and vegetables, to groceries, personal care, and electronics – while reducing delivery distances and easing traffic congestion.

This ultra-fast delivery reinforces Amazon's commitment to meet the evolving needs of UAE customers — giving them more ways to shop for items they need quickly, with greater convenience, backed by the trusted Amazon shopping experience.

"We are continuing to take convenience to the next level with Amazon Now, our fastest delivery service yet in the UAE," said Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. "Every innovation at Amazon starts with our customers, and Amazon Now is designed for their pace of life here, bringing everyday essentials to customers in minutes - with customers across some locations receiving deliveries as fast as 6 minutes. Whether it's a phone charger, last-minute groceries, or baby products, we've got them covered."

Giving customers even more flexibility to choose the delivery option that best suits their needs, Amazon also recently introduced a new 2-hour delivery service for customers in the UAE across an even wider selection of products in over 30 categories. These new delivery services are currently live across most major areas across the UAE, with plans to expand to even more locations in the coming months.

Available daily, 24/7, Amazon Now ensures that essentials are always within reach for customers, even on the busiest of days. From fresh fruits and vegetables to grocery items, electronics, beauty, health, personal care, fashion accessories, household items, kitchen appliances, and baby care – customers can access products they frequently need with ultra-fast delivery at great prices. Available to all Amazon.ae customers, Prime members using the service can enjoy free shipping on Amazon Now orders above AED25 or pay a delivery fee of only AED6 per order for basket sizes below this value.

Mouchawar added, "With Prime, customers get even more value as always through exclusive savings, faster delivery, and added value on top of the benefits they already enjoy year-round. The response has exceeded our most optimistic expectations, with daily orders growing at more than 40% on average month over month and Prime members doubling their shopping frequency after they begin using Amazon Now."

Amazon Now is currently available across all major locations including Dubai Marina, JBR, JLT, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Barsha, JVC, Karama, Mizhar, Warqa, Business Bay, Al Nahda, DIP, Festival City, Arjan, Jabel Ali, Al Sufouh, Al Bada, Raffa, Rashidiya, Meydan, Abu Dhabi Central, Rowdhat, Al Ain, and Al Khan.

Customers in eligible locations can access Amazon Now by clicking on the 'Amazon Now' logo visible on the main navigation bar of the Amazon app, or by visiting the website at www.amazon.ae/now, to enjoy ultra-fast delivery to their doorstep.