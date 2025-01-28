20 fully funded scholarships in artificial intelligence and digital marketing will be offered to young people from vulnerable communities.

Acclaimed author and humanitarian Chaker Khazaal has unveiled an initiative aimed at empowering youth in Lebanon with the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy. Offered in partnership with the Lebanese American University (LAU) and Talentdu, 20 fully funded scholarships in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital marketing will be offered to young people from vulnerable communities, equipping them with the tools to shape a tech-driven future for Lebanon.

Khazaal, who serves as the President of the Women's Humanitarian Organisation (PWHO), an organization founded in 1993 by his late mother, Dr. Olfat Mahmoud, continues her legacy of empowering marginalized communities through education and capacity-building. In the wake of Lebanon's economic hardships, this initiative seeks to harness the power of AI and digital innovation to contribute to the country's long-term stability and growth.

"Investing in AI education is not just an opportunity; it's a necessity for Lebanon's economic revival," said Khazaal. "Our goal is to empower youth with the critical digital skills that will enable them to access local and global job markets, contribute to rebuilding Lebanon, and drive innovation within their communities."

With Lebanon now facing an urgent need to modernize its economic landscape and embrace digital transformation as a key driver for recovery, the PWHO AI and Digital Marketing Training Program directly addresses this by equipping young people with practical knowledge in AI and digital marketing.

The fully funded scholarships will cover an intensive four-month program consisting of:

Comprehensive AI and Digital Marketing Training: Covering key topics such as AI applications, data-driven decision-making, social media strategy, and automation.

Certified Recognition: Participants will receive certification from LAU's Academy of Continuing Education (ACE), enhancing their employability and professional standing. Page of 1 2

Practical Implementation: Students will apply their newly acquired skills to support PWHO's operations, helping digitize processes and enhance outreach programs in areas such as healthcare, education, and humanitarian aid.

Internship Opportunities: Top-performing participants will be offered internships with leading digital marketing agencies, gaining hands-on experience and exposure to international markets.

Khazaal's initiative reflects a broader movement to position Lebanon as a regional hub for digital innovation and entrepreneurship, despite the country's recent economic and political challenges. By investing in AI education and digital marketing skills, the program hopes to provide a sustainable solution to youth unemployment. "This initiative is just the beginning," added Khazaal. "Through this beta phase, we aim to showcase the potential of such programs and attract further support to expand the initiative, allowing more youth to participate and contribute to Lebanon's digital economy."

Applications for the program are now open to youth aged up to 25. Aspiring candidates can apply at the official PWHO website by February 14, 2025.

