AYS Developers Breaks a Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Real Estate Training Session in Dubai

AYS Developers, a Dubai-based luxury real estate developer, has successfully hosted the world's largest real estate training session, setting a new Guinness World Record at the Grand Hyatt Conference & Exhibition Centre in Dubai.

Held in partnership with with Dr. Nour ElSerougy (known as the Eagle of Real Estate), Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute, and Al Safi Bank, the event welcomed over 2,500 attendees, each registered with individual QR codes and monitored on-site by official Guinness World Records adjudicators.

Taking place from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm, the session focused on mastering off-plan sales strategies - particularly in high-growth areas such as Dubai Islands, where AYS Developers is actively expanding its footprint.

Source: AYS Developers

The session was led by Dr. Nour ElSerougy, widely recognised as the Eagle of Real Estate, and hosted by broadcaster and entrepreneur Kris Fade, the event was a high-energy convergence of knowledge, community spirit, and investment insight.

Known for using top-tier European brands, smart home technology, and world-class amenities, AYS sets itself apart through a commitment to timeless quality—and a client-first approach that extends well beyond handover.

The event took place in collaboration with Al Safi Bank, first Islamic bank established within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), offering Sharia-compliant financial services to international clients. The bank specialises in cross-border transactions, foreign exchange operations, ethical banking solutions, and innovative money services tailored for a global audience.

Yulia Loshchukhina, CEO of AYS Developers, said, "We don't just build homes; we build legacies. Breaking a world record is symbolic of how we think: bold, forward-looking, and grounded in real impact. It's a surreal feeling to have achieved something so monumental, we're proud to champion education, innovation, and investment in Dubai through this landmark event."