Binghatti Opens its London Boutique Marking Larger International Presence Binghatti's entry into the UK market represents a strategic move to facilitate international investment into the UAE's thriving real estate sector.

Binghatti, a UAE-based property developer, has officially launched its first International sales boutique in the United Kingdom.

The landmark opening took place on July 16, 2025, in Knightsbridge on Brompton Road, part of the South Kensington Estate.

The ceremony featured a symbolic ribbon-cutting led by Binghatti's founder Dr. Hussain Binghatti Aljbori, and Chairman Muhammad Binghatti celebrating a pivotal step in the brand's global expansion journey.

With a development portfolio exceeding AED50 billion, over 80 projects, and more than 11,000 residential units delivered across Dubai, Binghatti's entry into the UK market represents a strategic move to facilitate international investment into the UAE's thriving real estate sector.

The London Boutique will serve as a centralized hub for global investors, offering direct access to Binghatti's premium Dubai developments and personalized investment advisory services.

Binghatti's name is synonymous with architectural distinction and global partnerships.

The developer has launched several acclaimed branded residences in collaboration with iconic names such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob&Co.

Among Binghatti's record-breaking branded residences are the Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti, and the Burj Binghatti Jacob&Co. Residences, set to become the world's tallest branded residential tower.

These developments have garnered worldwide recognition and attracted high-profile clientele, including global footballer Neymar Jr., opera legend Andrea Bocelli, footballer Aymeric Laporte, and most recently, Hollywood actor Terry Crews, who acquired a residence at Binghatti Aquarise in early 2025.

The Binghatti London Boutique, will not only highlight Binghatti's latest real estate offerings but will also serve as a dedicated investment platform for international buyers. A team of real estate experts and sales professionals will be on-site to provide end-to-end client services, including property showcases, investment consultations, and sales transactions.

Chairman Muhammad Binghatti commented, "Our presence in London marks a strategic evolution in our vision to make world-class real estate accessible to international investors. At Binghatti, we are committed to delivering architectural excellence and investment value to a global clientele, allowing them to connect directly with Dubai's most prestigious opportunities right from their own cities."
