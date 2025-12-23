BNW Developments has announced the launch of Tonino Lamborghini Residences in Ras Al Khaimah, marking a collaboration that brings Italian design heritage to a new luxury residential development in the emirate.

BNW Developments has announced the launch of the Tonino Lamborghini Residences on Al Marjan Island, marking the first residential project of its kind under the Tonino Lamborghini brand in Ras Al Khaimah.

The development was officially unveiled at a launch event held at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, attended by investors, real estate brokers, industry stakeholders, and invited guests. The event included presentations outlining the project's design concept, location, and positioning within Ras Al Khaimah's waterfront real estate market, alongside a live musical performance by Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal.

The project is being developed in collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini, incorporating the brand's design identity into the residential offering. According to BNW Developments, the project integrates branded interiors and lifestyle elements as part of its overall development strategy.

It comprises 377 residential units, including studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as villas, penthouses, and mansions. The project's creative direction was led by Angela Krieger, with interior design by architect Carlos Rossi.

Located on Al Marjan Island, the residences form part of the emirate's expanding portfolio of branded and waterfront real estate developments, aimed at both end-users and investors.

"At BNW, we don't just build homes, we curate investment-grade lifestyle experiences," said Ankur Aggarwal, founder and Chairman, BNW Developments. "Partnering with Tonino Lamborghini is a milestone that reflects our vision to bring global design legends to the region, delivering spaces that celebrate heritage while creating tangible value for discerning investors and residents."



Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, co-founder and Managing Director, BNW Developments, added, "The Tonino Lamborghini brand has always spoken the language of emotion, proportion, and beauty. Through this collaboration we are bringing this timeless, historical sensibility to Ras Al Khaimah, reimagined through BNW Developments' modern, cosmopolitan vision.



Tonino Lamborghini, founder of the Tonino Lamborghini brand, shared, "Every project is an opportunity to transform space into an experience, because living somewhere is not simply about inhabiting a place but choosing every day the emotions that place can inspire. The partnership with BNW Developments opens a new chapter in a strategic market and allows us to shape a destination that tells my story and my vision: a balance between identity and future. This project will be created to welcome people who are looking for something more: environments where contemporary comfort meets international charm, and where every detail bears the unmistakable signature of my style."