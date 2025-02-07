Boris Johnson to Attend "Legends of Entrepreneurship" Gala Dinner in Dubai

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to attend the "Legends of Entrepreneurship" gala dinner in Dubai next week. Johnson will be the Guest of Honor and keynote speaker at the event next Thursday evening.

The black-tie event, organized by Entrepreneur Middle East, will see some of the region's most successful ever entrepreneurs celebrated for their achievements.

Johnson said, "The Middle East has given rise to literally thousands of hugely successful entrepreneurs. The risk takers, the game changers, the innovators – creating everything from small family businesses to multi-billion-dollar global empires. I look forward to meeting some of the most successful individuals behind these great stories."

As well as being UK Prime Minister between 2019 and 2022, Johnson served as UK Foreign Secretary and Mayor of London.

Johnson will give a keynote speech to 200 VIP guests highlighting the success of entrepreneurs in the Middle East and drawing from his own experiences as UK Prime Minister to offer his own advice on leadership.

Johnson – one of the world's best known and most experienced global political leaders – will also meet with all the winners at a VIP reception before the event.

The "Legends of Entrepreneurship" have been chosen by Entrepreneur Middle East from an initial pool of over 700 candidates. The final winners have been selected for their remarkable achievements including leadership, vision, brand building, revenue and profit growth, innovation, and creating vast new employment opportunities in the region.

Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing (Publisher of Entrepreneur Middle East), said, "We are thrilled to welcome former Prime Minister Johnson to the event, and together celebrate the people and companies that contribute so much not just to our economies but our aspirations."