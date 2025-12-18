Bottles for Smiles Program Links Sustainable Film Production with Healthcare Impact in the UAE Organisers position the program as a replicable framework for film and media productions seeking to combine sustainability objectives with operational efficiency and community engagement.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ASK Consultancy, SAHEM, and Operation Smile UAE.

ASK Consultancy, a UAE-based sustainable film advisory founded by Nena Ostrogovic, has launched Bottles for Smiles, an initiative designed to reduce waste generated on film sets while supporting healthcare causes.

The initiative collects plastic bottles and aluminium cans from film and media productions. These materials are recycled by SAHEM UAE, with proceeds allocated to Operation Smile UAE to support surgical care for children born with cleft conditions.

The program has been formalized through a memorandum of understanding between ASK Consultancy, SAHEM, and Operation Smile UAE.

Source: ASK Consultancy, SAHEM, and Operation Smile UAE.

Bottles for Smiles was officially launched during a three-day commercial shoot in November 2025, implemented in collaboration with GOOD Stills Production Team and Let's Eat Catering. Participating companies received certificates of social contribution issued by SAHEM.

According to data shared by the partners, the initial phase of the initiative resulted in the diversion of 14 kilograms of plastic bottles and 2 kilograms of aluminium cans from landfill, avoiding an estimated 40 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions. The organisers note that, if sustained over a year, the program could reduce emissions by up to two tonnes of CO₂ while supporting at least one medical procedure through Operation Smile UAE.

Beyond the recycling initiative, ASK Consultancy provides sustainability advisory services across the film production lifecycle, including resource optimisation, waste and energy reduction, and alignment with UAE Federal Decree-Law No. 11 of 2024 on climate action. The consultancy also advises on sustainability reporting and impact measurement for productions seeking to meet regulatory, investor, and client expectations.

Nena Ostrogovic, founder, ASK Consultancy

The Bottles for Smiles initiative reflects a broader shift within the UAE's creative industries toward circular economy models that integrate environmental practices with measurable social impact.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff