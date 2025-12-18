Organisers position the program as a replicable framework for film and media productions seeking to combine sustainability objectives with operational efficiency and community engagement.

ASK Consultancy, a UAE-based sustainable film advisory founded by Nena Ostrogovic, has launched Bottles for Smiles, an initiative designed to reduce waste generated on film sets while supporting healthcare causes.

The initiative collects plastic bottles and aluminium cans from film and media productions. These materials are recycled by SAHEM UAE, with proceeds allocated to Operation Smile UAE to support surgical care for children born with cleft conditions.

Bottles for Smiles was officially launched during a three-day commercial shoot in November 2025, implemented in collaboration with GOOD Stills Production Team and Let's Eat Catering. Participating companies received certificates of social contribution issued by SAHEM.

According to data shared by the partners, the initial phase of the initiative resulted in the diversion of 14 kilograms of plastic bottles and 2 kilograms of aluminium cans from landfill, avoiding an estimated 40 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions. The organisers note that, if sustained over a year, the program could reduce emissions by up to two tonnes of CO₂ while supporting at least one medical procedure through Operation Smile UAE.

Beyond the recycling initiative, ASK Consultancy provides sustainability advisory services across the film production lifecycle, including resource optimisation, waste and energy reduction, and alignment with UAE Federal Decree-Law No. 11 of 2024 on climate action. The consultancy also advises on sustainability reporting and impact measurement for productions seeking to meet regulatory, investor, and client expectations.

The Bottles for Smiles initiative reflects a broader shift within the UAE's creative industries toward circular economy models that integrate environmental practices with measurable social impact.