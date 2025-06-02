Dusan Elko's family business -which is now expanding into the UAE- proves that a successful entrepreneurship lies in cross-border collaboration, empathy-driven services, and the courage to evolve.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For over three decades, Dušan Elko has been at the helm of a family-run enterprise that bridges Eastern European caregiving talent with the growing needs of Western Europe's aging population.

The family's journey—from his sister's initial role as a caregiver to becoming a renowned employer, headhunter, and clinic owner—exemplifies the multifaceted nature of entrepreneurship.

Remarkably, at the age of 77, Elko's mother continues to manage the office, embodying the family's enduring commitment.

Now, with aspirations for global expansion, particularly in the UAE, Elko's story serves as a masterclass in reinvention, resilience, and foresight.

Q: What inspired your journey into entrepreneurship?

It all began in the early 1990s, just after the fall of the Iron Curtain in Eastern Europe. Western Europe faced a significant demand for caregivers.

Recognizing this opportunity, our family started employing skilled personnel from Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and Ukraine to work in private households in Germany.

What started as a small operation initiated by my mother gradually evolved into Euprogres.com—now one of the most respected recruitment companies and employers in the caregiving sector in Slovakia with abundance of vacancies at all times.

Three decades is a long time in business. What's been the secret of the longevity of your business?

Constant reinvention. The healthcare and caregiving landscape in Slovakia, and across Europe, has transformed significantly over the past decade. We've had to adapt creatively and quickly. For instance, when local demand for elderly care increased in Slovakia, we launched Opatrovanie24.com home caregiving services, which became an official implementation partner for EU-funded government programs led by the Ministry of Employment.

Why are you now looking to the UAE and surrounding region for talent?

Western Europe, particularly Germany, faces an acute aging crisis with a shrinking caregiving workforce. At the same time, Eastern Europe—our traditional labor source—is also experiencing similar demographic challenges. We realized we needed to look further. Filipino caregivers, for instance, are not only highly skilled and compassionate but also legally able to work in the EU through Slovakia, which can eventually lead to permanent residency and even citizenship. The UAE is a strategic bridge for this kind of talent migration.

With Europe changing so fast, have you launched any new ventures to stay ahead?

Absolutely. Identifying future trends—economic, social, and geopolitical—is key to staying competitive. One of our latest ventures is Profisetra.sk, which provides advanced home nursing services, including physiotherapy, IV treatments, bloodwork, and injections. We've also leveraged our industry experience to launch an innovative dental and wellness clinic, bringing a holistic approach to health and eldercare. It's all part of our mission to evolve with the times.

What's next on the horizon for your business?

Building meaningful partnerships beyond Europe—especially in regions like the UAE—is our next chapter. We're not just recruiting talent anymore; we're creating a global caregiving ecosystem. With aging populations everywhere and growing demand for compassionate, high-quality care, we believe that Slovakia can be a key node in a much larger international network. And we're just getting started.