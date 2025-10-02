Saudi Arabia has launched the Global Minerals Innovation Competition – "Future Minerals Pioneers", inviting entrepreneurs, researchers, and innovators worldwide to develop breakthrough solutions in smart technologies, safety, and sustainability for the mining sector

Saudi Arabia is doubling down on its mining ambitions with the launch of the Global Minerals Innovation Competition – "Future Minerals Pioneers". Spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in partnership with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), the initiative is designed to spark a wave of innovation and position the Kingdom as a world leader in sustainable mining.

The competition, announced under the patronage of Minister Bandar Alkhorayef and led by Vice Minister for Mining Affairs Eng. Khalid Al-Mudaifer, is more than just a contest. It's a call to action for entrepreneurs, researchers, students, and professionals across the globe to reimagine the future of mining.

Open to participants of all nationalities, the challenge welcomes teams of four to seven innovators aged 18 and above. The focus areas are ambitious yet vital: smart technologies, safety and security, and long-term resource sustainability in mining operations and services.

Submissions for the Global Minerals Innovation Competition will take place across three stages, beginning with a qualifying round dedicated to local innovators, followed by an international competition that brings together participants from around the world. The journey will culminate in a final showcase at the Fifth Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh in January 2026, where the winners will be announced and key industry partners and sponsors formally unveiled.

The initiative has already drawn heavyweight support from Ma'aden, Saudi Arabia's largest mining company and main partner of the competition, alongside ESNAD, the main partner of the national round.

With Saudi Vision 2030 positioning mining as one of the Kingdom's next economic powerhouses, the competition reflects a sector in transformation. Beyond extracting resources, the aim is to create an ecosystem of innovation that connects ideas with opportunities, fosters global collaboration, and accelerates the adoption of advanced technologies.

"The competition comes at a critical time," NIDLP emphasized in a statement. "It's about building sustainable, tech-driven solutions that will elevate the Kingdom's mining sector into a globally competitive industry."

As the world seeks cleaner, safer, and more efficient ways to unlock resources, Saudi Arabia is betting that the best solutions will come from bold new thinkers at the intersection of entrepreneurship, research, and technology.

By inviting global participation and showcasing outcomes on one of the industry's biggest stages, the Kingdom is making a clear statement: the future of mining won't just be about what lies beneath the earth—it will be about the innovation driving how we find, manage, and sustain it.