CALMA: Where 2,000 Dreams Find Their Address CALMA boasts SAR2.5 billion in developed assets.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CALMA Developments named as the Fastest Growing Real Estate Developer of the Year by BNC Publishing

As a premier real estate developer in Saudi Arabia, CALMA boasts a legacy of excellence across 28 landmark projects that seamlessly blend innovation with tradition.

From Riyadh to the wider Saudi Arabia, CALMA has connected over 2,000 residents to their dreams, creating communities where global citizens feel at home while honoring local traditions.

Related: Winners Revealed: Pillars Of Real Estate Awards 2025
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Women Entrepreneur®

#DrivenByWomen - An Emirati Women's Day 2025 Campaign, Powered by AW Rostamani Arabian Automobiles

This year we put the spotlight on six women who reflect on those who stood beside them, walking hand in hand and supporting their path to success in both business and life.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Women Entrepreneur®

#DrivenByWomen: Aida Al Busaidy, Senior Official in the UAE Hospitality and Tourism Industry

"As we mark a decade since the inception of Emirati Women's Day, I can't help but reflect on how far we, as women, have come and continue to grow —and I attribute so much of where we stand today to the vision of our leaders and the unwavering guidance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

He Spent $36 to Start a Side Hustle. Now the Business Earns 6 Figures a Year — With Just 1-2 Hours of Work a Day: 'Freedom.'

Dennis Tinerino, 39, was working in online sales when he discovered an intriguing earning opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Women Entrepreneur®

#DrivenByWomen: Sumeya Raisi, Executive Manager, Banking And Retail Sector

"From encouraging me to aim higher as a student, to offering emotional support as a wife and mother, and providing guidance and trust in my abilities as a banker — I'm truly grateful for the support that has shaped the person I am today."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

Dubai Future Foundation and Amazon Launch New Gig Economy Program under "Sandbox Dubai"

The pilot program with Amazon UAE provides opportunities for individuals and small business owners to earn additional and flexible income through on-foot delivery services, especially in densely populated areas across Dubai.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff