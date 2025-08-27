You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a premier real estate developer in Saudi Arabia, CALMA boasts a legacy of excellence across 28 landmark projects that seamlessly blend innovation with tradition.

From Riyadh to the wider Saudi Arabia, CALMA has connected over 2,000 residents to their dreams, creating communities where global citizens feel at home while honoring local traditions.

