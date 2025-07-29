Careem Takes Another Step Toward 'Everything App' with Justlife Partnership "Together, we're making everyday life easier across the UAE, one home, one service at a time."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Careem

Careem continues with its goal to build the Everything App for the greater Middle East by partnering with Justlife to expand its offering of home services to customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with services expanding to Sharjah soon.

Customers can now book specialty cleaning (including furniture, AC, and deep cleaning), packing and moving support, IV therapy and lab testing (including vitamin tests, diabetic profiling, kidney analysis, and more), and pest control services directly via the Careem app.

These new offerings build on Careem's existing Home Services powered by Justlife, which include standard home cleaning, salon and spa at home, massage, and more. All services are accessible under the 'Home Services' section on the Careem app, with additional offerings to be launched in the coming months.

Guido Pansera, General Manager, Home Services at Careem, commented, "Justlife has been a valued partner of Careem's for over four years, enabling our customers to book home services in just a few taps. We're excited to expand the offering further and deliver even more convenience for our customers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with services coming to customers in Sharjah in the next few weeks."

Ali Cagatay Ozcan, co-founder and CEO of Justlife, added, "At Justlife, we're obsessed with making every booking experience exceptional. Our professionals are at the heart of that promise, and in Careem, we've found a partner who shares our passion for customer care and community impact. Together, we're making everyday life easier across the UAE, one home, one service at a time."

