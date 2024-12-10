"This year has been one of transformative growth for CFI," remarked Fakhoury. "Together, we are paving the way for a future full of innovation and opportunity."

Entrepreneur Middle East attended CFI Financial Group's "Driven by Success" event at Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future. As the region's leading online trading provider, CFI hosted this exclusive gathering to celebrate a year of groundbreaking achievements alongside distinguished guests, partners, clients, and employees.

Adding star power to the evening, seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, CFI's Global Brand Ambassador, graced the event. Hamilton's presence underscored the synergy between CFI's innovative approach to trading and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

During the event, Hamilton took part in an engaging panel discussion with Kris Fade, the nation's leading radio host and presenter. The two spoke about Hamilton's philosophy, the skills and advice he imparts both on and off the racetrack, and his role as CFI's Global Brand Ambassador. This candid conversation provided guests with an intimate glimpse into the mindset of a champion and the values that underpin his remarkable career.

Kris Fade and Lewis Hamilton. Image Source: CFI

The seven-time F1 champion's alignment with CFI's ethos was clear. Known for his advocacy for diversity and inclusion, Hamilton's work through his Mission 44 foundation—which empowers young people to overcome social injustice—parallels CFI's dedication to fostering opportunities for all.

A Year of Transformative Growth

Shortly after networking, try-outs of race car simulators, and refreshments, guests were invited into the Museum's Auditorium, where CFI Co-Founder, Eduardo Fakhoury, delivered the opening speech, accompanied by a captivating company video that highlighted their journey and achievements.

Image Source: CFI

Fakhoury highlighted the transformative growth and groundbreaking partnerships that defined the company's remarkable year, speaking passionately about CFI's record-breaking $1.03 trillion trading volume achieved in Q3 alone, and expanded global footprint across five continents, entering new markets like Azerbaijan, South Africa, Palestine, and Oman while enhancing its UAE presence with new offices in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Image Source: CFI

Beyond market expansions, CFI cemented its dominance through high-impact marketing campaigns across digital platforms, television, radio, and outdoor media supporter strategic partnerships with airlines such as Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways. Collaborations with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi facilitated sponsorships of prestigious events like the Saudi Super Cup, USA Games, UFC 308, and NBA Games. Global alliances with iconic football teams like AC Milan further amplified the company's presence, reflecting its growing stature in the industry.

As CFI looks ahead, the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower traders, foster innovation, and expand its global reach. "Our achievements this year are just the beginning," said Hisham, "we are driven to push further, break new ground, and empower traders worldwide, always with the best and latest."