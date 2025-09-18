You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Siom Marble CEO Charl Broummana is transforming the company into a forward-looking business that merges traditional skills with innovation.

Siom Marble has been shaping the UAE's design and construction scene since 1990 by focusing on natural stone. The company started out as a family business in Sharjah and has grown into a well-known name across the GCC. It is recognized for being precise, high-standard, and contemporary.

Under the direction of Broummana's vision, Siom Marble has evolved significantly from being merely a stone supplier. It is now a key player in the marble industry. The firm now imports beautifully hand-selected stones from global sources, raising the bar on quality. Such key detail has earned them a reputation, resulting in association with high-profile projects like Marsa Al Arab, Royal Atlantis Residences, Dubai Hills, Saadiyat Lagoons, and the Roman amphitheatre in Khor Fakkan.

"At Siom Marble, we see ourselves not just as suppliers of natural stone but as curators of spaces," said Broummana. "Every project is an opportunity to blend heritage with innovation, and to deliver materials that inspire designers and transform architecture across the region."



In Sharjah, the company worked on the Quran Academy and numerous government projects, thanks to our long-term relationship with the emirate.

Siom Marble's unique business model, embracing the entire production process, is what differentiates it. With its direct procurement of stone from quarry owners, Siom achieves superior quality with the middleman eliminated.

The 120,000-square-foot facility, equipped with the latest in Italian CNC, waterjet, five-axis cutting, and polishing machinery, delivers fabrication with unparalleled accuracy. The last stage, installation, is overseen by a qualified project team to ensure a smooth process from beginning to end.

The company is a member of the Marble Institute of America, and it has received awards from the Sharjah government for its achievements in quality, as well as appreciation letters from clients like Dubai Holding and Five Palm Jumeirah.