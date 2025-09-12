Chinese Entrepreneurs Eye Middle East as Next Growth Frontier Survey shows nearly 90% of Chinese firms plan regional expansion, with Saudi Arabia and UAE leading the way.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

A new survey of 136 Chinese companies reveals a decisive pivot toward the Middle East, with nearly nine in ten respondents confirming plans to expand operations in the region. The findings highlight a major wave of entrepreneurial and corporate interest in markets like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where policy reforms and investment incentives are reshaping the business climate.

The report indicates that many Chinese firms are shifting from exploratory representative offices to establishing fully-fledged local entities. This marks a strategic evolution as companies seek deeper market access and long-term engagement with Gulf economies.

Sectors drawing the strongest interest include artificial intelligence, renewable energy, digital technology, and biopharmaceuticals — all priority areas for Gulf governments under their diversification strategies.

Entrepreneurs note that the Middle East offers both capital and scale. "Saudi Arabia and the UAE are not only growth hubs, they are also gateways into wider regional markets," one company executive observed.

Analysts see the trend as a natural progression of China's Belt and Road Initiative, which has consistently emphasized connectivity with the Arab world. However, this new surge reflects not just infrastructure, but also high-tech innovation and startups.

For Gulf policymakers, the Chinese expansion signals growing confidence in the region's ability to nurture and support global enterprises. For Chinese entrepreneurs, it offers a chance to tap into rapidly growing economies eager for innovation.

As one survey participant put it: "The Middle East is no longer just a customer base. It's becoming a laboratory for next-generation industries."

With nearly 90% of surveyed companies preparing to scale their presence, the Middle East may soon become a second home for a new wave of Chinese startups and innovators.
