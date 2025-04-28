Cinnamon Life Unveils City of Dreams at ATM 2025 Project set to be new luxury playground.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cinnamon Life

Cinnamon Life, one of South Asia's most ambitious tourism developments to date, is now officially open and ready to welcome travellers from across the GCC. Making its return to Arabian Travel Market (ATM) this year, Cinnamon Life will showcase its full vision for City of Dreams Sri Lanka, a 4.5 million square foot, integrated lifestyle destination in the heart of Colombo. Leading this new chapter is Sanjiv Hulugalle, recently appointed CEO and General Manager of Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka.

Just a four-hour flight from the Gulf, Cinnamon Life offers an effortless short haul escape for GCC travellers seeking a world-class getaway. From wellness-led experiences and curated dining to entertainment and business-ready spaces, the destination caters to the evolving preferences of the region's high-value travellers.

Developed by John Keells Holdings (JKH), Cinnamon Life represents the largest private investment in Sri Lanka's history by a Sri Lankan-born conglomerate, an unprecedented US$1.2 billion commitment that signals the country's rise as a regional hub for luxury travel, entertainment, and MICE experiences.

This year also marks the start of Cinnamon Life's newly announced partnership with Melco Resorts & Entertainment, one of the world's leading gaming and luxury hospitality brands. The collaboration will introduce an international gaming facility to the complex, positioning Cinnamon Life as South Asia's first true entertainment resort, one that brings together hospitality, gaming, retail, dining, and events in one destination, further elevating its appeal to global visitors seeking high-end, all-in-one experiences.

At ATM 2025, Cinnamon Life returns to spotlight Sri Lanka's most talked-about lifestyle destination. Visitors will also be able to experience a scaled interactive model of the destination and get a first-hand look at the scale, ambition, and vision behind Sri Lanka's most talked-about resort, which includes:

  • Two hotels (including the 687-key Cinnamon Life and the exclusive 113-key City of Dreams Sri Lanka)
  • 15 specialty restaurants and bars
  • A major office tower and residential complex
  • Three ballrooms, two exhibition halls, and two wellness centres
  • A retail and entertainment precinct, featuring a soon-to-launch international leisure and gaming experience

Sanjiv Hulugalle, CEO and General Manager, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, said, "Cinnamon Life is more than a hotel—it's a new chapter for South Asia. With City of Dreams Sri Lanka, we've created a destination that brings together everything today's traveller is looking for: design, entertainment, scale, and soul. Our presence at ATM marks a significant step in welcoming GCC guests to be part of that story."

With direct connectivity, renowned Sri Lankan hospitality, and exceptional value for money, Sri Lanka is fast emerging as the region's best-kept secret for luxury wellness retreats, family escapes, and lifestyle-led business travel. Cinnamon Life is leading this shift, delivering world-class experiences with regional relevance.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

