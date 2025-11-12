From carpets and cosmetics to components used in the nuclear energy sector, here's an in-depth look at how the many manufacturing hubs at RAKEZ are enabling the production of diverse products in the UAE.

The UAE's manufacturing sector has firmly established itself as a key pillar of the nation's non-oil economy. In June 2025, a report by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre revealed that the UAE's manufacturing sector accounted for a significant 13.8% of the nation's non-oil GDP in 2024 – a number that is expected to have risen in 2025. The statistic, of course, is a reflection of the many initiatives the UAE government has put in place to ensure such growth – the most prominent of these being the Operation 300bn strategy by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) which aims to raise the industrial sector's contribution to the GDP from AED133 billion to AED300 billion by 2031. To bolster such ambitions, the MoIAT also launched the Make it in the Emirates - a national campaign driving industrial self-sufficiency and global competitiveness. At the heart of this collective movement to steer the UAE's GDP towards more non-oil, future-focused industries is the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and its three dedicated industrial zones: namely, Al Hamra Industrial Zone; Al Ghail Industrial Zone; and Al Hulaila Industrial Zone.

A versatile hub for light and heavy industries, Al Hamra offers flexible setups for both free zone and non-free zone entities. With ready warehouses, land plots, and on-site accommodations, it provides seamless access to major ports and airports for efficient logistics and exports. On the other hand, Al Ghail offers extensive land plots with robust infrastructure and excellent connectivity to key transport routes. Built for large-scale and heavy manufacturing operations, it is often deemed the most ideal for investors seeking to establish substantial industrial bases. Finally, there is Al Hulaila, which is specifically tailored for heavy industrial activities, providing customizable land plots and state-of-the-art warehouses designed to accommodate large-scale manufacturing needs.

RAKEZ offers manufacturers ready-built warehouses, customisable industrial plots and more. Image courtesy RAKEZ

All of RAKEZ's endeavors, of course, are a testament to the consistently rapid economic growth shown by Ras Al Khaimah, in and of itself. Today, Ras Al Khaimah's GDP is about US$12 billion. With a diverse economic profile – which has resulted in the emirate being home to 50,000 businesses from 100 countries, representing over 50 economic fields – its largest segment is manufacturing, making up about 27% of GDP.

In this particular article, we take a look at some of the many diverse success stories that have already been launched and nurtured within RAKEZ's manufacturing hubs – and, in turn, spotlight how local manufacturing is all set to champion the growth of the UAE's economy.

Spatial Composite Solutions

Manufactures cabin crew training equipment, including trainers for cockpit and cabin emergency evacuations for the aviation sector

Founded in 2007, Spatial Composite emerged as a pioneer in designing and manufacturing cabin-crew training equipment. What began with a bespoke project for Emirates Airlines quickly evolved into a global enterprise serving leading carriers including United Airlines, Delta, Virgin, Singapore Airlines, and Lufthansa.

After relocating to RAKEZ's Al Hamra Industrial Zone in 2009, the company benefited from the free zone's supportive infrastructure and flexibility, which helped it refine the durability and quality of its high-volume training simulators.

Image courtesy RAKEZ

Looking ahead, Spatial plans major expansion with a move to a larger RAKEZ-supported facility and increased presence in the Asia-Pacific region, complementing its established markets in North America and the Middle East. Emphasizing the importance of strong teams, financial discipline, and continuous learning, Spatial credits RAKEZ as a long-term partner that streamlines its operations and enables sustained growth in a specialized, safety-critical industry.

International Armored Group (IAG)

Manufactures armoured commercial and tactical vehicles as well as armoured components for the defense and security sector.

International Armored Group (IAG), a global leader in armored vehicle manufacturing, operates major production facilities across the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Türkiye, with its UAE headquarters strategically located in RAKEZ's Al Hamra Industrial Zone.

Image courtesy RAKEZ

From this 400,000 sq.ft site—part of RAKEZ's world-class manufacturing ecosystem—IAG produces a wide range of armored vehicles for defense, security, and humanitarian applications, serving markets across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. With a total of 600,000 sq.ft of global manufacturing space, the company has the capacity to deliver up to 250 armored vehicles per month, supported by advanced engineering and quality-control systems.

RAKEZ's infrastructure and business-friendly environment have enabled IAG to integrate critical functions under one roof, including fabrication, painting, upholstery, R&D, ballistic glass production, ambulance conversions, vehicle testing, and training. The company's vertically integrated model—producing most components in-house—allows tighter control over quality, innovation, and supply chain efficiency, solidifying IAG's reputation as a trusted provider of advanced armored solutions worldwide.

Maxtron Show Lighting

Produces sustainable LED lighting systems for international markets for the events sector.

Maxtron Show Lighting (MSL), a family-owned lighting technology company from China, has established its first Middle East manufacturing base within RAKEZ's Al Hamra Industrial Zone. The 1,200 sq.m facility produces advanced, computer-controlled LED lighting systems and video screens using German technology, serving the entertainment and hospitality sectors across the UAE, Europe, and the United States.

Image courtesy RAKEZ

With existing offices in the US and Germany, the company's decision to relocate its eastern headquarters to Ras Al Khaimah marked a strategic milestone in its global expansion, reinforcing the UAE's position as a regional manufacturing hub.

RAKEZ's customized support, cost-effective setup solutions, and logistics connectivity were key factors in MSL's decision to invest in the emirate after an extensive search across the UAE. MSL's two decades of expertise landed collaborations with major clients such as Global Village and the former Bollywood Parks Dubai.

Sobha Modular Industries

Manufactures aluminium facades and bathroom pods for the construction sector.

Sobha Modular Industries, a subsidiary of the Sobha Group, inaugurated a cutting-edge 250,000 sq.m manufacturing facility in RAKEZ's Al Hamra Industrial Zone in June 2024, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The advanced plant produces aluminium façades and bathroom pods using AI-powered CNC machines and robotics, with an initial capacity of 50 pods per day and 1,800 sq.m of aluminium products daily.

The facility is projected to create over 3,000 jobs, further strengthening Ras Al Khaimah's position as a national hub for innovation-driven manufacturing.

Image courtesy RAKEZ

The project represents a significant milestone in the UAE's industrial diversification, supported by RAKEZ's world-class infrastructure and business ecosystem. Combining automation, sustainability, and scalability, Sobha Modular Industries aims to champion Ras Al Khaimah's strategic advantages —such as proximity to raw materials, cost-effective operations, and progressive regulation— to redefine regional manufacturing and advance the UAE's Make it in the Emirates agenda.

Flexitallic

Produces gaskets for sealing purposes in diverse industries, including energy and other heavy materials.

With over 110 years of global expertise, the Flexitallic Group stands as a world leader in static sealing solutions—designing and manufacturing advanced gaskets, sealing products, and flange management systems for industries spanning oil and gas, power generation, petrochemicals, and alternative energy.

Headquartered in Houston, the company operates across 13 countries, with one of its most advanced facilities located in RAKEZ's Al Hamra Industrial Zone. Established in 2014 on a 10,000 sq.m site, the plant is among the largest gasket manufacturing units in the Middle East, serving regional demand with precision, speed, and consistent product excellence.

Image courtesy RAKEZ

RAKEZ's supportive ecosystem and streamlined services have been pivotal in Flexitallic's success—from overcoming early infrastructural challenges to achieving over 2,000 consecutive injury-free days through rigorous safety and quality standards. This facility has since become the region's only nuclear-approved gasket manufacturer. As Flexitallic positions its RAK plant as the manufacturing hub for the Middle East, it continues to expand into GCC and North African markets, with RAKEZ's business-friendly framework and dedicated support serving as a cornerstone of its continued innovation and growth.

Carrot Sun

Produces natural tanning creams and sprays for the beauty sector across 30 nations worldwide.

Founded in 1990 in Lebanon, Carrot Sun began with a simple mission—to create a natural tanning product that delivers not just a tan, but a healthy glow. Over the years, it became a trusted sun-care brand across 35 countries, recognized for its signature golden finish and natural formulations.

Image courtesy RAKEZ

In 2021, the company entered a transformative new phase by relocating to the UAE, where it found an ideal home within RAKEZ's supportive business ecosystem. The move enabled Carrot Sun to restructure operations, adapt formulations to meet international standards, and maintain full ownership while leveraging RAKEZ's streamlined setup, licensing support, and industrial infrastructure.

Today, Carrot Sun operates in more than 30 countries, expanding its product line beyond tanning into the broader realm of sun wellness and skincare innovation. With RAKEZ's responsive account management and scalable production support, the brand enhanced its agility and operational efficiency, positioning itself for sustainable global growth.

Fala Group

Manufactures asphalt for the construction sector.

Founded in 1997 by Ihsan Kerbaj, Fala Group has today grown into a diversified, second-generation family enterprise led today by his sons — Koussei, Hani, and Nour. Guided by the founding philosophy of honesty, dedication, and consistency, Fala Group has become synonymous with reliability and scale in the UAE's infrastructure and construction landscape.

A defining milestone came in 2012, when Fala Group partnered with RAKEZ, investing over AED 200 million in Al Ghail Industrial Zone to establish a large-scale asphalt plant, fleet operations base, and labor accommodations.

Image courtesy RAKEZ

This expansion doubled its workforce to nearly 2,000 employees and enabled delivery of major projects such as the Emirates Road extension, Mebreh mountain road, and Etihad Road upgrades.

Today, with interests spanning construction, real estate, education, medical trading, and e-commerce, Fala Group continues to invest in Ras Al Khaimah's industrial growth, strengthened by its enduring collaboration with RAKEZ and its unwavering adherence to its founder's guiding values.

Electra

Produces high-end, custom-made solutions for exhibitions across the region for the events sector.

Founded 32 years ago, Electra has today evolved into a regional powerhouse of over 550 employees, known for delivering fully integrated production, technical, and project management services across the Middle East. From Art Dubai and Downtown Design to EXPO 2020 and the FIFA World Cup, Electra's portfolio reflects a consistent record of excellence, creativity, and precision.

The company's rise has been shaped by its commitment to quality, innovation, and client trust, strengthened by the strategic infrastructure and business support offered by RAKEZ, which enabled seamless manufacturing and logistics operations.

Image courtesy RAKEZ

Backed by RAKEZ's efficient customs and business ecosystem, the company continues to champion eco-friendly practices, aligning with the global "Net Zero Carbon Events by 2050" initiative. As Electra expands regionally — including plans for a new factory in Saudi Arabia and the launch of sustainable product lines — it remains focused on innovation, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement. As such, its enduring partnership with RAKEZ underscores a shared vision of supporting the UAE's creative economy and setting new benchmarks in event production excellence.

Swedinox International

Produces stainless-steel food processing tanks for the food industry.

Founded in 1997 by a team of Danish engineers and Saudi entrepreneurs, Swedinox International began with a clear mission — to simplify the challenges of importing food processing tanks from Europe by producing them locally. What started as a small fabrication initiative in Saudi Arabia has evolved into a leading regional manufacturer known for high-quality, locally built stainless-steel tanks and industrial equipment.

In 2007, responding to growing demand, Swedinox expanded operations to the UAE, establishing a state-of-the-art factory in RAKEZ's Al Ghail Industrial Zone. With RAKEZ's assistance in licensing and infrastructure support, the company was able to scale efficiently while maintaining its commitment to precision engineering, sustainability, and customer trust.

Image courtesy RAKEZ

Today, Swedinox stands out for offering cost-effective, sustainable alternatives to imported industrial equipment—delivering faster turnaround times and reduced transportation costs while meeting international quality standards. Its innovations include systems that minimize water consumption in food processing, underscoring a strong environmental ethos. Looking ahead, the company plans to develop solar-powered, self-sustainable equipment housed in containers for easier export, while continuing to expand within RAKEZ's thriving industrial ecosystem.

Dabur Naturele

Produces healthcare and personal care products for the beauty and wellness sector.

Dabur Naturelle, a subsidiary of renowned India-based Dabur Group, established a branch in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) to serve its growing markets across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. Built on Dabur's 140-year legacy of blending nature with science, Dabur Naturelle's facility in Al Hamra Industrial Zone manufactures a wide range of personal care, skincare, and wellness products tailored to diverse regional consumer needs.

Image courtesy RAKEZ

The move to RAKEZ enabled the company to leverage the emirate's world-class infrastructure, logistics connectivity, and cost-efficient manufacturing environment, reinforcing its role as a key export and innovation hub for Dabur's international portfolio.

Through its RAKEZ-based operations, Dabur Naturelle continues to embody the brand's philosophy of natural innovation and sustainable production. With a focus on advanced formulations, eco-conscious packaging, and continuous R&D, the company is expanding its footprint across global markets while maintaining its heritage of purity and quality.

Nayyer Carpet

Produces carpets for the GCC markets.

Nayyer Group, a geotextile and carpet manufacturer from Pakistan, expanded its global footprint with the launch of Nayyer Carpets, a new 57,000 sq.m manufacturing facility in RAKEZ's Al Ghail Industrial Zone in October 2024. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the plant produces a wide range of products including needle loom felt, geotextiles, wall-to-wall carpets, and artificial grass carpets.

Image courtesy RAKEZ

With a production capacity exceeding 50 million sq.m annually, Nayyer Carpets is positioned to serve markets across the GCC, Africa, India, and Pakistan, reflecting the Group's strategic push to scale its international operations from Ras Al Khaimah's industrial base.

Backed by RAKEZ's advanced infrastructure and seamless setup processes, Nayyer Group plans to double both its workforce and production output annually as it grows its presence in the region. As part of a growing community of Pakistani investors in RAKEZ, Nayyer Carpets' investment reinforces Ras Al Khaimah's position as a thriving ecosystem for innovation, export manufacturing, and long-term industrial growth.

