Nadim Zidan, a well-known entrepreneur and prominent crypto investor, sat down with us to share his insights on the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape. With the UAE emerging as a global hub for digital assets, Zidan discussed the nation's forward-thinking crypto strategy and the growing influence of platforms like OKX in shaping the region's future.

Could you explain the difference between large-cap and small-cap crypto assets, and why this matters for investors?

"Absolutely. Large-cap assets, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, are typically more stable and widely adopted. They offer a certain level of security for investors. In contrast, small-cap tokens are much more volatile, often attracting those looking for speculative gains. Understanding these categories is crucial for building a balanced portfolio and managing risk effectively."

We often hear about "alt season." What does that mean, and why is it important?

""Alt season" refers to periods when alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, outperform Bitcoin, usually after Bitcoin has had a strong rally. During this time, capital tends to shift from large assets to smaller ones, as investors seek higher returns. Factors like network upgrades, investor sentiment, and overall market liquidity drive this shift. Recognising these patterns helps investors spot new opportunities early."

How does Bitcoin's halving impact the market, and what's the outlook for 2025?

"Bitcoin's halving, which happens every four years, reduces the supply of new BTC entering the market. Historically, this has led to bullish periods for crypto. In 2025, following the latest halving, we're seeing reduced supply and Bitcoin's dominance stabilising. This, combined with other factors, sets the stage for a broad altcoin breakout."

What developments are you seeing in Ethereum, Solana, and modular blockchains?

"Ethereum's expansion into Layer 2 solutions is a major trend, aiming to improve scalability and reduce fees. Solana's ecosystem is also growing rapidly, attracting new projects and users. At the same time, modular blockchains are emerging, offering flexibility and new use cases. All of these developments contribute to a more mature and diverse crypto market."

How do macroeconomic factors and institutional flows affect the crypto market?

"Macroeconomic conditions, such as central bank policies, have a significant impact. For example, if the Federal Reserve maintains a dovish approach and institutional investments increase, it could accelerate the arrival of alt season. Liquidity and confidence from larger players create momentum for the entire market."

Why is independent research—DYOR—so important in crypto investing?

"The most valuable advice in crypto is to do your own research. The market is volatile, narratives can shift quickly, and hype is often misleading. Whether you're considering a meme coin or a promising DeFi project, it's essential to rely on your own analysis rather than following trends blindly. Informed decision-making is your greatest asset."

What role do regulatory clarity and technological innovation play in shaping the future of crypto?

"Regulatory clarity is key for the growth of the industry. Clear rules help attract institutional investors and promote innovation. At the same time, advances in technology—whether in blockchain design, scalability, or security—drive the market forward. Both factors together create a healthier and more sustainable ecosystem."

"The following exchanges stand out for their strong liquidity, security measures, and innovative features that cater to both local and international users.

USA: Binance US, Coinbase, Kraken

Europe: Kraken, Bitstamp, Binance

Asia: OKX, Bitfinex, Binance

UAE: Binance, OKX, regional platforms with regulatory approval

In the UAE, the emphasis on regulatory compliance highlights the country's dedication to building a trustworthy and vibrant crypto ecosystem.

Globally, exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken lead in USD-denominated trading, offering high liquidity and robust security. In Asia, platforms such as OKX and Bitfinex have strong user bases and innovative features, while in Europe, Bitstamp and Kraken are well-established. In the UAE, prominent exchanges include Binance, OKX, and regional platforms that have obtained regulatory approval, reflecting the country's commitment to fostering a safe and dynamic crypto environment."

Let's talk about the UAE's crypto strategy and the regulations of platforms and exchanges.

"The UAE's crypto strategy has placed a strong emphasis on creating a regulated and secure environment for digital asset trading, Platforms like OKX exemplify this approach.

To operate fully regulated in the UAE, OKX has obtained key approvals and licenses from local authorities, including the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai. These licenses enable OKX to offer a wide range of crypto trading services within a secure and compliant framework, ensuring adherence to robust anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) standards. This regulatory oversight not only enhances investor protection but also contributes to the credibility and stability of the region's digital asset market.

Therefore, when selecting a platform or exchange, it is essential to consider key factors such as credibility, liquidity, and authenticity. These elements help ensure you can trade with greater confidence and transparency."

What advice do you have for crypto investors and entrepreneurs in the Middle East?

"My advice is simple: embrace the potential of crypto, respect its volatility, and always do rigorous due diligence. As monetary policy becomes more favourable and the UAE advances its crypto strategy, there are both opportunities and risks. Success in this space depends on timing, discipline, and conviction. Remember, crypto is not just a trend—it's a test of your ability to adapt and make informed decisions."