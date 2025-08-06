You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Business formation consultancy Decisive Zone has reported a 40% year-on-year growth, defying economic headwinds and underscoring the impact of determined leadership during a period of rapid transformation.

The company's upward trajectory has been credited in large part to Managing Partner Manan Shaikh, who joined the firm at the end of 2020 during the peak of the global health crisis. Since then, he has overseen the expansion of revenue channels and taken charge of multiple departments including finance and HR.

"The idea of stepping back never crossed my mind," said Shaikh, reflecting on the challenges faced during the early days of his corporate journey. "I didn't seek a simpler track; I chose to embrace all stages of the work required."

Shaikh's path to leadership was marked by resilience and adaptability. Starting his career in Dubai's hospitality sector at 19, he spent over seven years cultivating discipline and professionalism. By 2016, he transitioned to the business formation sector, enduring significant financial setbacks and near-daily rejections before eventually joining Decisive Zone.

Under his guidance, the company not only stabilized during uncertain times but accelerated its performance—achieving consistent growth and a strengthened position in the competitive UAE business services market.

"Every achievement came from having no hesitation, regardless of the level of responsibility," he added. "Reward only happens when you remain firmly affixed to the path that leads to your goal."

Shaikh's promotion to Managing Partner is viewed internally as a symbol of earned success. His approach—hands-on, unrelenting, and strategy-focused—has made him a central figure in the company's growth story.

As Decisive Zone eyes further expansion in 2026, industry observers are watching closely to see how this momentum is sustained in a dynamic and evolving regulatory landscape.