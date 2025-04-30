You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deliveroo, the UK-headquartered online food delivery company, has announces a leadership change within its Middle East operations. After nearly a decade of building and scaling Deliveroo's Middle East operations, Anis Harb has stepped down as the General Manager of Deliveroo Middle East. Nick Price, former General Manager of Deliveroo Hong Kong, is all set to succeed him.

Currently, Deliveroo operates across nine markets, including Belgium, France, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, the UAE, Kuwait and the United Kingdom. Harb, who founded Deliveroo in the UAE in 2015, has overseen its transformation into one of the region's leading food and grocery delivery platforms. Under his leadership, Deliveroo has seen substantial expansion in the Middle East, extending its reach across the UAE to Kuwait and Qatar.

Harb also spearheaded the local introduction of innovative services such as Deliveroo's cloud kitchens 'Editions', the rapid grocery delivery service 'Hop', and the launch of the subscription model 'Deliveroo Plus'. He also led the company's expansion into grocery and retail, overseeing a portfolio of over 25,000 partners and a fleet of more than 9,000 riders, all while delivering sustained growth across the region.

Price, who will be taking over the reins, brings a wealth of experience from his recent role as Deliveroo's General Manager in Hong Kong. Price's tenure was marked by enhanced strategic partnerships, improved rider models and service levels, growth in the Deliveroo Plus proposition, and a doubling of Deliveroo's on-demand grocery penetration. Before joining Deliveroo, he has been pivotal in steering commercial strategies across Asia Pacific as Commercial Director at London-based F&B services brand, SSP Group.

"Anis [Harb] founded our business in the Middle East with the launch of the UAE in 2015," noted Deliveroo CEO Will Shu in a statement following the announcement. "His leadership, tenacity and innovation over the past ten years has laid a great foundation for our continued growth. He has built a strong team and I have hugely enjoyed working closely with him. His impact has been felt across our group. We are deeply grateful and excited to see what he does next. Nick [Price] has been with Deliveroo for four years and brings a blend of energy, vision, and leadership, combined with exceptional execution skills, which will be incredibly valuable for us in the Middle East."

"Leading Deliveroo Middle East for the past decade has been an extraordinary journey, Harb says. "I'm incredibly proud of the team we've built, the partners we've empowered, and the millions of customers we've served. I'm deeply grateful to our riders, restaurant and retail partners, and loyal customers for their trust. As I move on, I do so with great confidence in Nick and excitement for the next chapter of Deliveroo's growth in the region."

Price's appointment comes at an important time for Deliveroo, as the company marks its 10th anniversary in the UAE. "The Middle East markets are very important to Deliveroo's business, and I'm looking forward to the journey ahead," he says. "We will continue growing our restaurant, retail, and grocery verticals, while focusing on enhancing our Consumer Value Proposition, expanding the Deliveroo Plus subscription model and advertising revenues, and improving operational efficiency — all to drive shared growth and success for our partners."