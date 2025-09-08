Don't Miss Out—Register Now for Tech Innovation Forum 2025 by Entrepreneur Middle East On September 25 at Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, Entrepreneur Middle East brings together founders, investors, policymakers, and innovators for a forum of strategies, fresh insights, and meaningful connections.

On September 25, 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East will host the Tech Innovation Forum 2025 — bringing founders, operators, investors, regulators, and enterprise leaders together to exchange lessons, share stories, and build the networks driving MENA's innovation economy.

Hosted at the Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, the Forum will set the stage for a full day of ideas, lessons, and connections that are shaping tomorrow's industries:

Panel 1: AI at the Center of Regional Transformation
Panel 2: Building the Future: Policy, Vision, and Innovation Across Mena
Panel 3: Backing the Future: Investors Powering Mena's Tech Revolution
Panel 4: The Future of LifeTech: Smarter, Safer, Healthier Living

Each panel will deliver hard-won lessons, actionable insights, and real-world case studies that attendees can put to work immediately.

