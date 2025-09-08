On September 25 at Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, Entrepreneur Middle East brings together founders, investors, policymakers, and innovators for a forum of strategies, fresh insights, and meaningful connections.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On September 25, 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East will host the Tech Innovation Forum 2025 — bringing founders, operators, investors, regulators, and enterprise leaders together to exchange lessons, share stories, and build the networks driving MENA's innovation economy.

Seats are limited. Secure yours now HERE.

Hosted at the Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, the Forum will set the stage for a full day of ideas, lessons, and connections that are shaping tomorrow's industries:

Panel 1: AI at the Center of Regional Transformation

Panel 2: Building the Future: Policy, Vision, and Innovation Across Mena

Panel 3: Backing the Future: Investors Powering Mena's Tech Revolution

Panel 4: The Future of LifeTech: Smarter, Safer, Healthier Living

Each panel will deliver hard-won lessons, actionable insights, and real-world case studies that attendees can put to work immediately.



Secure your place today HERE.